Blue Jackets star Patrik Laine exits season-opener with injury

The Columbus Blue Jackets iced their star duo of Patrik Laine and Johnny Gaudreau for the first time this season on Wednesday. However, the pairing’s time on the ice together was unfortunately short-lived.

Laine left the game in the second period after Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce awkwardly trapped his arm along the boards. Blue Jackets head coach Brad Larsen did not provide an update to reporters following the game.

Laine scored the first goal of the season for the Blue Jackets. He took a pass from defenseman Zach Werenski and fired it past Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen to open the scoring.

However, after Laine’s exit, the Blue Jackets floundered. Andersen rebounded, and the Carolina offense exploded for four goals to seal a 4-1 victory on Wednesday night.

After the game, Gaudreau expressed that he felt there was chemistry between him and Laine prior to his injury.

“We were really moving our feet, our line,” Gaudreau said. “Two, three shifts in a row, we were in their zone, we were making plays, we were getting good opportunities.

“And then he went down, and then you never know who you’re playing with the next shift. So, it was tough.”

Larsen echoed these thoughts as well. The Blue Jackets head coach was impressed with what he saw from his top line in their first real action together.

“You had the chemistry going there, I thought they were working well together, and then it was a little bit of a blender there,” he said.

The Blue Jackets are certainly hoping the injury isn’t too serious. Columbus opens their home schedule on Friday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.