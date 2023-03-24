It’s been an abysmal regular season for the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2022-23, and they’ll likely have to finish it without star Patrik Laine after the forward suffered a triceps injury on Thursday.

“Patrik Laine is expected to miss two-to-four weeks due to a triceps strain suffered in practice on Thursday,” the team wrote in an official statement.

With the Blue Jackets in last place in the Eastern Conference by 12 points, it might make sense for the team to just shut him down as they continue to tank for the No. 1 overall pick, and Connor Bedard, in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The 24-year old Finnish sniper has been one of the team’s best players this year along with Johnny Gaudreau, recording 52 points in 55 games.

But he’s been plagued by injuries this season, going down for multiple weeks with a sprained elbow and sprained ankle sustained earlier in the campaign.

It’s brutal luck for Laine, who was injured taking a shot during the last drill of Thursday’s practice, according to head coach Brad Larsen. He had been playing at center for the last two games after usually playing both left and right wing, and thrived in the role with four assists in those two games, while recording a +3 rating.

“Laine has found his stride in Columbus over the past two seasons, recording 48 goals and 108 points in 111 games since 2021 without much team success,” wrote Josh Erickson of Pro Hockey Rumors. “He’s quickly cemented himself in Columbus’ long-term plans and should be an important offensive piece alongside a growing young pool of impressive forwards.”

The Blue Jackets will play their first game in months without Patrik Laine when the New York Islanders visit Nationwide Arena on Friday night.