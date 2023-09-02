The Columbus Blue Jackets were basement dwellers for basically the entire 2022-23 season, unable to rebound from losing star defenseman Zach Werenski to a campaign-ending injury less than 15 games in. But it's been a transformative offseason in Ohio; the additions of Damon Severson and Ivan Provorov will go a long way in shoring up the back end, while No. 3 overall pick Adam Fantilli figures to make an immediate impact in the team's top-six next year.

For that reason, a few everyday defensemen in 2022-23 have become expendable. The Jackets will likely go with a top-four on the back end of Severson, Provorov, Werenski and top prospect David Jiricek, meaning that one of Andrew Peeke or Adam Boqvist could be expendable. Up front, Jack Roslovic has a surplus of value as a smooth-skating playmaker, and he could also be on the move depending on how the campaign is going closer to the NHL Trade Deadline.

Columbus figures to be one of the most improved teams in the NHL next year, and whether or not that is the case, any of these three players could be moved.

Andrew Peeke, D

Andrew Peeke is a physical, stay-at-home defenseman who is relatively cheap — he will be owed just $2.75 million in each of the next three seasons. He has played on the third-pairing for most of his young career, but he has significant potential to move up the lineup.

A former second-round pick by the Blue Jackets in the 2016 NHL Draft, Peeke scored just 13 points in 80 games and could be due for a change of scenery next season. He can play upwards of 20 minutes a night on the right side, and he also spent time on Columbus' top pair last year. Although he was a -41, that was partly because the team was so depleted last year and unable to keep the puck out of their own net. He's 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, can kill penalties, and there's a strong, physical element to his game.

With the logjam building in Ohio, Peeke could be the odd man out. But there is another D-man who could also be on the move.

Adam Boqvist, D

If Andrew Peeke isn't traded out of Columbus, it could be Adam Boqvist instead. Boqvist is just 22-years-old, and came over to the Blue Jackets in the trade that sent Seth Jones to the Chicago Blackhawks. A former No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, Boqvist was a highly touted defenseman out of Sweden when he made his debut in 2019-20.

When Werenski went down last year, Boqvist was the next man up, and proved he could run a powerplay after racking up a very impressive 24 points in 46 games from the back end. He moves up the ice very well with the puck and always wants to be involved offensively. Although he's a bit undersized and his defensive game needs work, he is a threat to score frequently from the back end.

Boqvist will be too good to be on a third pairing next year, but that might be where he finds himself on opening night in Columbus. If that remains the case, the team should look into moving him, especially as his offensive production figures to take a hit once he's off PP1.

Jack Roslovic, C

The Blue Jackets' defensive core looks vastly improved after an excellent offseason from GM Jarmo Kekalainen. But maybe the most exciting addition next season will be No. 3 overall pick Adam Fantilli. He is likely to occupy the second-line center position, which is where Jack Roslovic was playing last season.

After back-to-back 45-point seasons with the team, Roslovic has certainly earned a top-six role. But unless he can move to the wing, he may be relegated to a third-line spot next season. If he can get off to a hot start, Kekalainen would be smart to gauge the trade market for his value. Various teams are looking for an upgrade down the middle, including the Boston Bruins and Minnesota Wild.

Roslovic is also an unrestricted free agent next summer, which could accelerate a potential deal. He's owed just $4 million in 2023-24, and will be motivated to produce in order to earn a more lucrative pact next summer. He's one of the best offensive trade chips the Blue Jackets have, especially if Fantilli proves right away that he belongs in the top-six.

Although Columbus finished last in the Eastern Conference next season, there is significant hope in Ohio that the team can be much-improved on both sides of the puck next year. A lot of that will depend on the health of the roster, but there are a few young players who could end up being dealt as the season rolls along.