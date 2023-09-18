The Columbus Blue Jackets have finally broken their silence amid the aftermath of the shocking resignation of Mike Babcock as the team's head coach. In a statement released by Columbus Monday morning, the club expressed great disappointment in how the hiring of Babcock led to an offseason controversy that ultimately led to the end of the franchise's Babcock before he could even coach his first game for the team.

“Our ownership group is deeply frustrated and disappointed by the events of the past week. We have been in contact with John Davidson, Jarmo Kekalainen and our management team throughout this process and were in full agreement with Mike Babcock stepping down and Pascal Vincent leading our team as head coach.”

With Babcock gone, the Blue Jackets have decided to promote Pascal Vincent to the head coaching gig.

“We had candid conversations with our leadership after last season about our goals and expectations for growth and progress on the ice in 2023-24. Those expectations are still in place and can still be achieved, so we do not anticipate further changes to our hockey leadership team at this time. Additional disruptions would be detrimental to our players and coaches as they prepare for the opening of training camp in two days. We will continue to have regular communications with our hockey leadership and are looking forward to an exciting season.”

Babcock decided to quit his job on Sunday after allegations were floated by former NHLer Paul Bissonnette during an episode last week of the “Spittin’ Chiclets” podcast about the one-time Stanley Cup winner's habit of asking his players for photos and viewing them with other people.