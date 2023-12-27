We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Blue Jackets-Devils prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Columbus Blue Jackets will head to Newark to face the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Blue Jackets-Devils prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Blue Jackets lost 4-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs in their last game before the holiday break. It was 1-1 in the second period after a quick goal by Justin Danforth. Then, the collapse began. It started with a goal by John Tavares. Next, Auston Matthews sunk a goal through the Columbus defense. The Jackets were unable to muster a comeback. Overall, goalie Danil Tarasov made 26 saves while allowing four goals. The Blue Jackets had 28 shots on goal. Also, they won 45 percent of their faceoffs. The Jackets also went 0 for 4 on the powerplay and 1 for 2 on the penalty kill. Likewise, they leveled only six hits and blocked 13 shots.

The Devils defeated the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 in the last game before the holiday. break. Ultimately, they trailed 2-1 going into the third period. Timo Meier tied it with a goal. Later, Tyler Toffoli delivered a go-ahead goal that eventually would be the winner. Meier finished with two goals. Meanwhile, Vitek Vanacek had 22 saves to preserve the win. The Devils fired 36 shots. Additionally, they won 51 percent of their faceoffs. The Devils went 0 for 4 on the powerplay and 3 for 3 on the penalty kill. Likewise, they leveled 13 hits and blocked 10 shots.

The teams have played each other twice this season. First, the Jackets edged out the Devils 2-1 at the Prudential Center before the Devils beat the Jackets 6-3 in Columbus. The Devils are 6-3-1 in their past 10 games against the Blue Jackets. Also, they have won 3 of 5. The teams have combined for 6.5 goals or more in 5 of 7 games.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blue Jackets-Devils Odds

Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-111)

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (-108)

Over: 6.5 (-160)

Under: 6.5 (+130)

How to Watch Blue Jackets vs. Devils

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Madison Square Garden Spectrum and ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Blue Jackets Will Cover The Spread

The Blue Jackets will attempt to find some semblance of success as they come into this game with a record of 11-18-6. Ultimately, they have an offense that is inconsistent and sluggish.

Defenseman Zach Werenski leads the way with one goal and 24 assists but has not converted a goal on the powerplay yet. Meanwhile, Johnny Gaudreau has six goals and 16 assists, with one notch on the extra-man attack. Kirill Marchenko has tallied 13 goals and eight assists, including five powerplay tallies. Also, rookie Adam Fantilli has nine goals and 11 assists, including one powerplay snipe. Fantilli is struggling in the faceoff circle, winning 129 draws and losing 174. The offense is 11th in goals and 16th in shooting percentage. Yet, they are also 25th on the powerplay, showing how much they are struggling with the extra man.

Elvis Merzlikins likely makes the start and comes into this game with a record of 7-8-5 with a 3.17 goals-against average and a save percentage of .904. Overall, he is playing behind a terrible defense that is 31st in goals against. The Blue Jackets are still efficient on the penalty kill, ranking 12th against the extra man.

The Blue Jackets will cover the spread if they can generate some early scoring. Then, they must prevent the Devils from getting extra shots.

Why The Devils Will Cover The Spread

The Devils are struggling to keep up with the rest of the Eastern Conference as they sit at 17-13-2 and in sixth place in the Atlantic Division. Despite that, they still have an offense that can score.

Jack Hughes leads the way with 14 goals and 25 assists, including four powerplay markers through 27 games. However, he has struggled in the faceoff circle, winning just 96 draws and losing 165. Jesper Bratt has been solid, with 13 goals and 25 assists, including five powerplay conversions and four game-winning goals. Also, Toffoli has notched 14 goals and 10 assists, including four powerplay markers. The Devils are still dealing with the long-term injury of Dougie Hamilton and are 7-4-1 in 12 games since his injury. Overall, the Devils are ninth in goals, 10th in shooting percentage, and third on the powerplay.

Vanacek will likely get the start and comes in with a record of 12-6-1 with a 3.28 goals-against average and a save percentage of .884. Ultimately, he will start behind a defense that is 27th in goals against and 24th on the penalty kill. The Devils have allowed 3.41 goals since Hamilton's injury.

The Devils will cover the spread if they can convert on their shooting chances. Then, they need Vanecek to be sharp and to not take penalties.

Final Blue Jackets-Devils Prediction & Pick

Neither goalie is great. Therefore, expect a lot of scoring.

Final Blue Jackets-Devils Prediction & Pick: Over: 6.5 (-160)