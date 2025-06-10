The fifth-annual WNBA Commissioner's Cup has been underway for a week, and there's been plenty for fans to feast on. With the competition barreling towards the end and the July 1 championship game, let's take a look at which teams are emerging from the pack and proving they have what it takes to walk away with the in-season tournament trophy.

Minnesota Lynx

The Minnesota Lynx have somehow exceeded expectations in the 2025 season, positioning themselves as serious contenders for the Commissioner’s Cup. Under the guidance of head coach Cheryl Reeve, the Lynx have demonstrated a blend of experience and unselfish play. All five starters boast at least five years of experience, contributing to a cohesive and disciplined team dynamic.

The Lynx's ball movement is a hallmark of their offense. They've already set multiple new benchmarks in WNBA history so far this season, highlighting their prowess. Minnesota also excels at having defensive discipline, which has been instrumental in their success during the Commissioner’s Cup.

Specifically, the star power Napheesa Collier brings has made her a standout performer within the league, with her all-around contributions making her a leading MVP candidate.

The Lynx have faced challenges, including a narrow win over the Atlanta Dream, but their level of performance so far this season can't be matched by any other team … except one.

New York Liberty

The New York Liberty are the other side that no one is shocked to see on this list. New York enters the Commissioner's Cup as the reigning WNBA champs after securing the franchise's first-ever title in 2024 and lifting this tournament's trophy in 2023. Believe it or not, but the Liberty have added even more star power and gotten even stronger since then, and their lineup overflowing with talent is poised to get revenge on the Lynx.

The Liberty have showcased their high-powered offense on their way to the W's other undefeated record. New York may not be as dominant on the defensive side as Minnesota, but the squad can definitely hold its own and compete on both sides of the court.

Seasoned veterans like Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones are perfect examples of the kind of experience and skill that lifts the Liberty over most of their opponents and guides them through the high-pressure situations they've won in. That leadership is crucial and just might be what guides the Liberty to the Commissioner's Cup final.

Golden State Valkyries

The Golden State Valkyries have quickly established themselves as a team to watch in their inaugural season. Under the leadership of head coach Natalie Nakase, the Valkyries have integrated a mix of seasoned veterans and promising newcomers.

Key veterans like Tiffany Hayes and Kayla Thornton provide the team with both leadership and on-court prowess. The roster is further balanced out with players such as Veronica Burton and Janelle Salaun, who have contributed to their competitive performance. This depth and unprecedented amount of cohesion for an expansion team make them strong Cinderella candidates for the Commissioner's Cup.

Phoenix Mercury

The Phoenix Mercury have undergone significant roster changes, bringing in stars like Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas over the offseason. These additions have rejuvenated the team, filling the holes left by the talents of veterans such as Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner.

Even with Thomas missing time due to injury, the Mercury's blend of experience and youth has translated into a potent offensive and defensive presence on the court. Phoenix's strategic acquisitions and quick-building chemistry position the team as serious contenders for the Cup as the franchise aims to reclaim its status among the W's elite.

Seattle Storm

Despite offseason changes, including the trade of Jewell Loyd and injuries to key players like Jordan Horston and Nika Mühl, the Seattle Storm have maintained a competitive edge. The Storm's commitment to a strong defensive strategy remains a cornerstone of their play, while their resilience and ability to adapt to challenges keep them in the conversation for the Commissioner's Cup title as they continue to grow their legacy of excellence.

Atlanta Dream

The Dream have surpassed everyone's expectations after undergoing a transformative offseason and are positioning themselves as strong contenders for the Commissioner's Cup championship. Under the leadership of new head coach Karl Smesko, the team has revamped its roster with a blend of seasoned veterans and promising newcomers despite fans' early skepticism over his game plan.

WNBA All-Star and Olympic gold medalist Griner signed a one-year deal with the Dream, bringing a dominant presence to the frontcourt. Her addition bolsters Atlanta's interior play alongside Brionna Jones and provides leadership on both ends of the court for a rookie presence like Te-Hina Paopao.

Meanwhile, Rhyne Howard continues to be the cornerstone of the Dream's offense. Her scoring ability and defensive prowess make her a key player in the team's championship aspirations, and Allisha Gray provides stability and experience to the backcourt.

Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever have shown promise over the last few games after dropping the opening contests of the tournament. The addition of a player like DeWanna Bonner brings veteran leadership and scoring ability to the team and led to a potent offensive lineup even when the Fever are playing without key pieces.

With Caitlin Clark still sidelined for now with a quad injury and the team losing multiple players to other injuries, Indiana has a bit of an uphill battle to the end.

Surprising exclusions:

Las Vegas Aces

The Las Vegas Aces, once a dominant WNBA championship contender, have experienced a concerning dip in form. Despite some mostly strong performances from A’ja Wilson, the team's overall production has declined, and recent losses, including a significant defeat to the Golden State Valkyries, have raised concerns about their winning aspirations.

Washington Mystics

Despite being amid a rebuild, the Washington Mystics hit the ground running coming into the campaign and quickly blew fans' expectations away. Brittney Sykes has been the team's standout vet, leading the team in scoring and bringing much-needed experience to a largely young and professionally inexperienced roster.

Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron have been outstanding as a duo and are creeping up the Rookie of the Year ranking list, even taking the top spot for some over No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers. No. 3 pick Citron was known for her scoring and ability to dish dimes, and she's continuing her impact in the W. The Mystics took Iriafen with their following choice, and it's already paying off in the form of her defensive prowess, elite rebounding skill, and Rookie of the Month honors for the month of May.

The only thing holding the Mystics back is themselves and a rough stretch of games in their schedule. Washington dropped three straight before getting a break against the one-win Connecticut Sun in a blowout win. With only two games left for the Mystics in the tournament, the field is just too deep for them to catch up.

As the end of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup gets closer, the Lynx and Liberty stand out from the pack as contenders to truly fear. The Lynx's blend of experience, unselfish play, and defensive discipline makes them a formidable side with a strong chance at a repeat. Meanwhile, the Liberty's offensive firepower, veteran leadership, and championship pedigree position them as strong contenders to return to the top.

However, there's a field of opponents who are itching to pull off an upset and climb to the top over the two favorites. The Valkyries, Mercury, and Dream have all been surprises so far this season, so there's no telling what tricks they could pull out. Regardless of who plays in the upcoming championship game, the final contest promises to be thrilling.