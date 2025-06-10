Aaron Rodgers earns one year to prove he's the right quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But a lot of his incentives look “unrealistic” according to Mike Florio.

Rodgers agreed to a $13.65 million contract on Saturday. There's an additional $5.85 million incentives package included.

However, the Pro Football Talk insider wrote down how “unrealistic” some of those incentives are. Including the most unlikely one per the verbose Florio.

“More than half of the incentives — $3 million — are tied to winning the Super Bowl and Rodgers becoming the league MVP. That seems unlikely, to put it mildly,” Florio stated.

He added how “Even getting to the Super Bowl feels like a stretch. And that’s another $1 million.”

Which incentive looks more realistic per Florio?

“The most realistically optimistic outcome seems to be getting to the AFC Championship and meeting the various play-time incentives and earning another $1.85 million,” Florio said. “But, yes, paying out $19.5 million would be perhaps the best veteran quarterback contract ever signed by a team, because it will mean that the Steelers received the services of the league’s MVP — and more importantly that they won the Super Bowl.”

Insider reveals full details of Aaron Rodgers, Steelers contract

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated outlined every detail involved in Rodgers' contract.

Breer revealed Rodgers earns $500,000 if Pittsburgh makes the postseason. Rodgers takes over a team that's never endured a sub .500 season under Mike Tomlin. They've gone 10-7 in the last two seasons. Making the postseason likely won't be an issue — even with Rodgers facing the AFC North gauntlet.

Breer, though, stated Rodgers earns more with a playoff win. He'll rake in $600,000 for a wild card round victory where he takes 50% of his snaps. Or even a first round bye can qualify him for $600,000.

Rodgers can then earn $750,000 for a divisional round win and 50% of snaps. He'll then earn $1 million to $1.5 million if he wins the AFC title or Super Bowl. Breer includes Rodgers carries a $14.15 million cap hit.

Florio doesn't buy the Rodgers signing. The outspoken insider called the Steelers out for a desperado move in bringing in the longtime QB.

“The acquisition of Aaron Rodgers smacks of desperation. Desperation, mainly, to win a playoff game for the first time since the 2016 season,” Florio wrote.

Pittsburgh still brings Super Bowl hype ahead of the 2025 season, thanks to the newly added QB.