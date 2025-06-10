The Philadelphia Phillies needed a spark to stop their five-game skid, and Brandon Marsh delivered in walk-off fashion. In Monday night's dramatic Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs matchup at Citizens Bank Park, Marsh not only gave his team a much-needed win — he reached a major milestone in the process.

Marsh’s walk-off single in the 11th inning marked the first walk-off hit of his career, a moment NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark recognized on X, (formerly known as Twitter) with the clutch hit attached to the post.

“That is the first career walkoff hit for Brandon Marsh

The Phils used 12 position players with the bench having a big impact”

That is the first career walkoff hit for Brandon Marsh The Phils used 12 position players with the bench having a big impact

pic.twitter.com/QvJrf1vFey — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) June 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

The Phillies trailed 3-2 entering the bottom of the 11th before J.T. Realmuto tied the game with a double. Consecutive bunt singles from Bryson Stott and Otto Kemp loaded the bases, setting the stage for Marsh’s game-winning knock to center field. Kemp, who had a breakout performance in his home debut, tallied his first three MLB hits — a milestone night for the young infielder.

Meanwhile, Zack Wheeler kept Philadelphia in the game with a dominant start. The veteran right-hander logged his 1,000th strikeout in a Phillies uniform and notched his 100th quality start. Wheeler struck out seven over six innings and allowed just one run in a performance that showed no rust after a brief break for paternity leave.

The bullpen kept the game within reach. Though Matt Strahm gave up a solo homer to Ian Happ, scoreless frames from Orion Kerkering, Tanner Banks, and Jordan Romano helped hold the line. Carlos Hernández allowed a run in the top of the 11th, but the Phillies’ offense responded immediately.

While Marsh’s walk-off was the headline, it was a complete team win for the club — marked by clutch at-bats, bullpen reliability, and milestone moments. After a tough stretch, Philadelphia finally flipped the script in thrilling fashion.