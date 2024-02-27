At one point in the offseason, many thought that Shohei Ohtani would end up with the Toronto Blue Jays, and fans were even tracking flights. Alek Manoah was getting ready to be married when he found out that the rumors about Shohei Ohtani joining the Blue Jays were not true, and that he was going to join the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“I was kind of busy getting married,” Alek Manoah said, via Jayson Stark of The Athletic.
Manoah said that he found out about Ohtani's decision from his dad right before he was going to walk down the aisle.
“I do remember,” Manoah said, via Stark. “Right before I was going to go walk down the aisle, my dad was like: ‘We didn't get Ohtani. He signed with the Dodgers.' And I was like, ‘Damn, that sucks.' … Then I remember, as I was walking down the aisle and saying hi to everybody or whatever, I saw the guys (from the Blue Jays) sitting, all together. And I was like: ‘What's up, boys? Damn, we didn't get Ohtani.' Yeah, on my way down the aisle. And we all started laughing.”
Ultimately, the Blue Jays did not make a splash move this offseason, despite being rumored to land Ohtani and in discussions to trade for Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres. Instead, the Blue Jays made smaller signings, like bringing in Justin Turner, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and bringing back Kevin Kiermaier.
The Blue Jays will look to have a successful season despite the lack of an offseason splash. Manoah having a bounce back season could go a long way towards making that happen.