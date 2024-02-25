Everyone who plays fantasy football seems to take it seriously, even the Toronto Blue Jays.
Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza finished last in the team's fantasy football league and he was forced to fulfill his punishment on Saturday by serving as the team's bat boy during Toronto's spring training matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies.
In addition to handling bat boy duties, Mayza was provided with a new jersey to acknowledge his poor fantasy season. Rather than wearing his usual No. 58 jersey, the number on his back read 4–10, a shout out to his record in the league last season.
Mayza’s may not have had a good season in fantasy football, but he dazzle on the mound for the Blue Jays last season, posting a career-best 1.52 ERA over 53.1 innings pitched.
The Blue Jays are hoping to make a postseason run this season, and clearly they get along well. Starting pitcher Kevin Gausman spoke on the team's chemistry so far in Spring Training:
“We've always been a close-knit group,” Gausman said. “We do a lot of cool things away from the field to get the families together. … I'm probably as close with everybody in this room as I've ever been.”
The Blue Jays have been a wild card team for the last two years, and they have failed to win a game in the postseason in those seasons, getting swept by the Seattle Mariners in 2022, and the Minnesota Twins in 2023.
Fans are excited to see if this fun Blue Jays group can get back to the playoffs, potentially beat out the Orioles, Yankees and Rays for the division, and have some success in October.