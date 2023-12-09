The Drake curse strikes again as the Toronto Blue Jays weren't able to snag prized basball player Shohei Ohtani.

The Drake curse may live on. The music superstar and Toronto Blue Jays fan was seen wearing a custom Shohei Ohtani jersey before the baseball star signed a blockbuster deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

Yesterday: Drake posts a picture in a custom Toronto Blue Jays Shohei Ohtani jersey… Today: Ohtani signs a 10-year $700 million contract with the Dodgers… The Drake curse is still alive 😅 pic.twitter.com/4tqWfGAm5C — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 9, 2023

Of course the incident didn't have any impact on Ohtani signing a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers for $700 million. It's just fun to speculate on why Ohtani chose Los Angeles over Toronto, who had made it quite clear that they were very interested in signing Ohtani.

There were also reports that Toronto was going to sign Ohtani to a long-term contract. Ohtani left the Los Angeles Angels where he had played for six seasons.

Could Drake have been the reason why Ohtani didn't pick Toronto? Of course not. But the idea that Drake's involvement carries a curse in sports is fun to explore.

Drake famously cheers for Toronto teams, who haven't had the greatest success in recent years. He's seen at Toronto Raptors NBA games and also famously met with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Blue Jays, who went on after the meeting to go on a hitting slump.

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Shohei Ohtani to a 10-year deal, breaking the hearts of many Blue Jays fans like Drake. The two-way star Ohtani had been compared to Babe Ruth for his ability to not only hit but also pitch in Major League Baseball.

One wonders what Drake will do with that jersey now. And if there is a Drake curse, what can possibly be done to break it?