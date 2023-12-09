Los Angeles Dodgers fans are celebrating after the team signed Shohei Ohtani to the largest contract in MLB history.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are getting their $700 million man. Sure enough, the city of Los Angeles absolutely LOVES IT.

GRAB THOSE DRINKS CALL A LOVED ONE HUG A NEIGHBOR SHOHEI OHTANI IS A MEMBER OF THE LOS ANGELES DODGERS pic.twitter.com/WIGNunC3vj — Blake Harris (@BlakeHHarris) December 9, 2023

Everybody wanted to know what I would do if we didn't sign Shohei Ohtani. I guess we'll never know. pic.twitter.com/ppCQ0g5EEI — Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA) December 9, 2023

The Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani are agreeing to a $700 million deal, keeping one of Major League Baseball's most prolific stars in the state of California. Ohtani is signing a 10-year contract with Los Angeles.

“This is a unique, historic contract for a unique, historic player,” Ohtani's agent Nez Balelo of CAA Sports said in a statement, per the Associated Press. “He is excited to begin this partnership, and he structured his contract to reflect a true commitment from both sides to long-term success.”

The deal ended a great amount of drama surrounding Ohtani's future in baseball. It had been reported up until Friday that Ohtani could be signing with the Toronto Blue Jays.

A final twist of fate must have occurred somewhere along the way and the star decided instead to become a member of the Dodgers. Ohtani had spent six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.

Ohtani batted .304 in 2023 with 44 home runs and 95 RBIs. He also started 23 games as a pitcher for the Angels this past season, finishing with a 10-5 record.

“I pledge to do what's best for the team and always continue to give it my all to be the best version of myself,” Ohtani said, per ESPN.

The contract is the largest in pro sports history, and while it might seem ludicrous to some to spend that much on one player, Dodgers fans don't seem to be minding it all that much. There's certainly a party going on in the city of Los Angeles.