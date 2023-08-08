The Los Angeles Angels are slumping bad since the trade deadline, and fans are blaming an unlikely source for the struggles. Angels supporters have been calling out the rapper Drake for cursing Shohei Ohtani amid the losing skid.

The Angels have lost 6 straight games since last Tuesday's deadline, and are crashing rapidly in the wildcard race. Four of the losses were to division rival Seattle Mariners, who are also in the fight for the last playoff spot.

Drake was spotted with Ohtani's jersey on last week, and since then he has crashed and burned at the plate after a red hot June and July.

Drake Curse returns?! 👀 Shohei Ohtani’s since Drake was spotted in his All Star jersey: 2 for 12

7 Ks

Some fans posted hilarious reactions to Ohtani slumping because of the Drake Curse, after Ohtani has gone 2 for his last 12 at the plate and has 7 strikeouts since Drake was spotted in his All-Star jersey last week.

ME as soon as the Drake Curse caused Ohtani to STRIKEOUT pic.twitter.com/UQBKIp2stf — oh hi there (@TheTrollMiester) August 5, 2023

Fans in other sports piled on, with Baltimore Ravens fans laughing that Ohtani is caught up in the curse. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was at Drake's concert last week, and they fear that could spell trouble for the season.

The Drake curse even got Ohtani?!? Yea we definalty going 2-15 😔… #RavensFlock — Dalvin (@ImDalvinB) August 7, 2023

Following a brief surge after the All-Star break, the Angels decided not to be sellers at the deadline, holding on to Ohtani and Trout to fight down the stretch instead of giving up. They received serious inquires from many teams, but came out a few days before and shut down the rumors.

The move looks like it may have backfired just a week later, as the Angels lost a series of games they couldn't afford to drop. They are now below .500 and seven games out of the wildcard spot. Their odds to reach the playoffs are rapidly plummeting, and they will need Ohtani to break the curse and return to his form from earlier this summer.