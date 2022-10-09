George Springer carted off the field after nasty collision with Bo Bichette vs Mariners

Toronto Blue Jays star outfielder George Springer has exited Saturday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners after a scary collision with teammate Bo Bichette in the top of the eighth inning of Game 2 of this American League Wild-Card round series.

George Springer was carted off the field after colliding with Bo Bichette while attempting to field a fly ball. The Seattle Mariners tied the game on the play. pic.twitter.com/mi90CvBuK9 — ESPN (@espn) October 8, 2022

Making it even worse for the Blue Jays was the fact that the Mariners were able to score three runs off that J.P. Crawford double. It looked like Crawford’s flyball was going to be just an easy catch but it was a whole lot more tricky than it appeared, with Bichette and Springer unable to communicate just in time who should get the ball. In one stroke of the bat and a fumble on the outfield by the Blue Jays fielders, the game went from a 9-6 score in favor of Toronto to a 9-9 tie. Jordan Romano was the one who gave up the hit to Crawford but remained to finish the inning.

George Springer, who signed a six-year deal worth $150 million with the Blue Jays in 2021, exited the game without a hit on four at-bats.

The Blue Jays had as big of a lead as seven runs when they went up 8-1 in the fifth inning, but the Mariners completely have now changed the completion of the contest.

Both starters of the Blue Jays and the Mariners did not have great performances in Game 2. Robbie Ray allowed four earned runs on six hits in just three innings. Kevin Gausman, on the other hand, surrendered four earned runs on five hits in 5.2 innings of action on the mound.