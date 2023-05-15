The Toronto Blue Jays are not at the top of the American League East like many fans predicted before the season, but they remain positioned to wreak havoc on the MLB with a solid 24-16 record.

Bo Bichette is looking like the full-fledged star scouts portended him to be and Matt Chapman has returned to top form. The good news keeps rolling with injury updates to three critical pitchers.

After both undergoing Tommy John surgery last spring, Hyun-jin Ryu and reliever Chad Green are throwing bullpen sessions in Single-A Dunedin. “Next month, they could be facing hitters and be in games,” general manger Ross Atkins said, via MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson. For a team whose biggest hurdle to a World Series is always its pitching staff, their returns could provide a boost to the Major League roster.

Though, the good vibes also trickled down to Triple-A, as southpaw and Toronto’s top prospect Ricky Tiedemann appears to have avoided disaster following a biceps injury that forced him out of his last start.

“He’s feeling back to himself, which is extremely encouraging,” Atkins said, per Matheson. “We feel like he’s going to have a baseball in his hand and be throwing a baseball again very shortly.”

The Blue Jays need as many healthy and capable arms in their arsenal that they can muster, both now and in the near future. They currently rank 12th in baseball with a 3.93 ERA, but pitching depth can rapidly vanish. Ryu and Green will be vital components in that regard and help fortify the bullpen.

The 20-year-old Tiedemann will wait to have his day in the MLB, but his growth is tantamount to ensuring that the Blue Jays can have a staff more reliant on homegrown talent rather than the free agent market.

The stars may be aligning atop the Rogers Centre. This is a team built to get stronger as the season progresses. The AL should be ready for when they do.