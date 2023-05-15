Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The 2023 MLB season is heating up with certain teams finding their rhythm in May. There has been a lot of change since our last MLB Power Rankings were released, with teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers catching fire over the past couple of weeks. Meanwhile, others have fallen off after hot starts to the season.

Now that we are a month and a half into the ’23 campaign, the divisions are starting to take shape. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the latest edition of our 2023 MLB Power Rankings.

1. Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays are the best team in baseball and it’s nearly impossible to refute that statement at the moment. Yes, there are talented teams playing well with the potential to catch the Rays, but Tampa Bay’s 31-11 record speaks for itself.

Entering the season, people questioned whether or not Tampa Bay could compete in the loaded AL East. They not only have proven they can compete, but they currently hold a four-game lead in a division that lacks a sub-.500 ball club.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers (+4)

The Los Angeles Dodgers dealt with questions of their own heading into the 2023 season. Many people around MLB predicted that the San Diego Padres would upset the Dodgers in the NL West. Instead, the Arizona Diamondbacks have been the Dodgers’ most pressing competition.

Los Angeles is fresh off a sweep over the Padres and are playing some of the best baseball in the entire league.

3. Atlanta Braves (-1)

The Atlanta Braves dropped a spot, but they are still playing well. The Dodgers’ hot streak pushed them ahead of Atlanta, but the Braves have nothing to be ashamed about. Their ability to stay afloat despite a number of injury absences has been impressive without question.

The Braves are one of the best teams in the sport.

4. Baltimore Orioles (+13)

The Baltimore Orioles have climbed our MLB Power Rankings in convincing fashion. The O’s have silenced critics who called their 2022 season a fluke, currently sitting in second place in the talented AL East.

The Orioles would still benefit from acquiring another starting pitcher or two, but this team is clearly legitimate.

5. Texas Rangers (+8)

The Texas Rangers have overcome injuries to Jacob deGrom and Corey Seager, arguably their two best players. The Rangers lead the AL West and are 7-3 over their past 10 games. Texas is receiving contributions from various players in the lineup, while the pitching is holding it’s own despite deGrom’s absence.

6. Toronto Blue Jays (-1)

The Toronto Blue Jays’ 2023 season has been overlooked to an extent, with the Rays stealing headlines. Toronto sits third in their division, but would be second or first in most others. Their pitching is good enough while the offense features plenty of skilled players.

Matt Chapman’s offensive emergence alongside Vladimir Guerrero Jr and Bo Bichette has been pivotal for the Blue Jays.

7. New York Yankees (-4)

The New York Yankees, despite holding a 23-19 record, are in fourth place in the AL East. New York has dealt with injury concerns, especially in their starting rotation, throughout the 2023 season. Regardless, the Yankees are still playing an effective style of baseball.

They should be able to continue to climb the division. For now, given the amount of talent surfacing around the league, New York falls in our MLB Power Rankings.

8. Minnesota Twins (+1)

The Minnesota Twins are the only team with a record of over .500 in the AL Central. Minnesota is playing fairly well, but they are not facing much competition in their division.

The Cleveland Guardians are capable of making a run at some point, but for now the AL Central belongs to the Twins.

9. Milwaukee Brewers (-1)

In similar fashion to the Twins, the Milwaukee Brewers haven’t faced much competition in their division. The Pittsburgh Pirates are only a game and a half behind Milwaukee as of this story’s publication, but Pittsburgh has also dropped eight of their past ten games.

Other than Milwaukee and Pittsburgh, every other team in the NL Central has a record of below .500. Nevertheless, the Brewers’ strong performance shouldn’t be overlooked.

10. Arizona Diamondbacks (+5)

The Arizona Diamondbacks have quietly remained afloat in the NL West. The majority of storylines have revolved around the Los Angles Dodgers and San Diego Padres budding rivalry, but this Diamondbacks team is currently in front of San Diego in the division.

They enter the second half of the month of May sitting three games behind the Dodgers in the division.

11. Boston Red Sox (+8)

The Boston Red Sox are in last place with a winning record. Boston is proving to be a capable ball club despite dealing with pitching question marks. The Red Sox will have a chance to make a run at a Wild Card spot this year.

For now, they will look to climb out of the cellar in the AL East. However, Boston is climbing the overall MLB Power Rankings.

12. Pittsburgh Pirates (+6)

The Pittsburgh Pirates are still fairly high in the power rankings and hold a record of above .500. That said, their recent performance has been lackluster to say the least, going just 2-8 over their past ten games.

The Pirates can turn things around, but they need to get back on track soon.

13. Houston Astros (-3)

Everyone is wondering when the Houston Astros are going to start playing their typical brand of baseball. Houston has dealt with injury concerns, but people around the MLB world believed Houston had enough depth to remain competitive still.

The Astros are officially back above the .500 mark, but still trail the Rangers by four games in the AL West.

14. Los Angeles Angels (+6)

The Los Angeles Angels, as they’ve been over the past decade or so, are mired in mediocrity so far in 2023. Their rise in the MLB Power Rankings is hopeful for the Halos, but they are still hovering around .500.

If they don’t make a serious run before July rolls around, Shohei Ohtani may be dealt away prior to the trade deadline.

15. Philadelphia Phillies (+7)

The Philadelphia Phillies are finally climbing the MLB Power Rankings. Their start to the 2023 season was nothing short of abysmal, but the Phillies are beginning to iron their issues out. Bryce Harper’s return has helped matters, but Philadelphia still trails the Braves by five games in the NL East.

16. Seattle Mariners (-4)

The Seattle Mariners are another team everyone is waiting on to get going. Seattle currently owns a 20-20 record and haven’t received the kind of production they were hoping for from their stars.

Bryce Miller has taken the league by storm, but players such as Julio Rodriguez are struggling. Seattle still features enough potential to make a playoff run but their early-season results have been underwhelming.

17. New York Mets (-13)

The New York Mets were a popular World Series pick prior to the 2023 season. Instead, they are under .500 and 17th in the MLB Power Rankings.

Will New York figure things out and get back on track? Most likely, but the Mets are dealing with uncertainty and underperformance at the moment.

18. Miami Marlins (+3)

Although the Miami Marlins’ offense is among the worst in baseball, they are still playing fairly well. Miami’s pitching is holding them up, and an NL Wild Card run may not be completely out of the question.

With that being said, the Marlins have to acquire at least 2-3 bats if they want to make any kind of competitive push.

19. Cleveland Guardians (-8)

The Cleveland Guardians were the favorites in the AL Central heading into the season. Cleveland’s offense has struggled mightily though, while the pitching rotation has been decimated by injuries.

Cleveland still has a chance to make a run at winning the division, but it will be interesting to see if their offense can get it going at the plate.

20. San Diego Padres (-13)

The St. Louis Cardinals may be MLB’s biggest disappointment so far in 2023. However, the San Diego Padres aren’t far behind. San Diego was a favorite according to many in the NL West this season, but they just cannot find any consistency.

The Padres are a fun team to watch play baseball, but they need to begin stringing wins together.

21. Chicago Cubs (-7)

The Chicago Cubs are not playing all that well at the moment. Their division isn’t exactly the strongest in baseball, so Chicago may be motivated to try and compete amid their mediocre start in 2023.

That said, the Cubs don’t feature an incredibly deep roster which will lead to question marks moving forward.

22. Detroit Tigers (+4)

The Detroit Tigers have been a pleasant surprise in 2023. Yes, they are under .500 and probably won’t make the playoffs. But Detroit was among the worst teams in baseball a season ago.

The Tigers are flashing signs of promise, although, they still need to address roster concerns before we can refer to them as a legitimate contender.

23. Cincinnati Reds (+2)

For the Cincinnati Reds, they understood that the 2023 season was going to be a difficult one among their rebuild. The Reds feature future stars in their pitching rotation, and may be able to start competing as soon as 2024. For now, they are one of the worst teams in the sport.

Although, they aren’t in last place in the NL Central right now.

24. San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants have not moved in our MLB Power Rankings. They don’t feature a great team, but are capable of pulling off the occasional upset.

San Francisco was hoping to sign Aaron Judge or Carlos Correa and compete atop the NL West in 2023. Instead, the Giants will likely miss the postseason altogether after missing out on both stars.

25. Washington Nationals (+3)

The Washington Nationals continue to rebuild their roster after their 2019 World Series victory. The Nats are a couple of years away from returning to the postseason, but it’s impossible to deny their prospect potential after trades made in recent years.

26. Colorado Rockies (+1)

The Colorado Rockies still don’t seem to have a plan. After trading Nolan Arenado and letting Trevor Story walk in free agency, Colorado has made some head-scratching moves. The result? The Rockies are still a last place team.

Hopefully they can figure things out soon.

27. St. Louis Cardinals (-11)

The St. Louis Cardinals were the NL Central favorite heading into 2023. However, they are currently nine games under .500 and sitting in last place in the NL Central.

St. Louis arguably features the most talent in the division, but they have to start finding ways to win games.

28. Chicago White Sox (-5)

In 2022, the Chicago White Sox were the favorites in the AL Central. They ultimately missed the playoffs altogether and it has only gotten worse for the White Sox in 2023.

Chicago seems destined for a complete rebuild as they continue to labor.

29. Kansas City Royals

On the bright side, the Kansas City Royals aren’t the worst team in baseball. But this Royals ball club is far from good. They still feature some exciting young players, but the Royals’ previous rebuild hasn’t panned out.

30. Oakland Athletics

The Oakland Athletics are unfortunately a historically bad ball club in 2023. It’s going to be a long rebuilding process for this franchise.