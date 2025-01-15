Right-handed reliever Jeff Hoffman is embracing a fresh opportunity with the Toronto Blue Jays after a dramatic offseason journey involving two major-league deals falling through. The Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves both backed out of agreements due to concerns over Hoffman’s pitching shoulder, ultimately paving the way for his $33 million, three-year deal with Toronto.

“The stuff they saw on the MRIs, whatever they saw was what their team docs were saying,” Hoffman said during his Blue Jays introductory press conference. “Not any bit in line with the way I feel, though, so it’s not something that I’m really concerned about or worried about.”

Hoffman, who turned 32 on January 8, had agreed to terms with the Orioles for $40 million over three years and the Braves for a reported five years at $45–$48 million. However, both deals fell apart following physicals. “All the flags, physical stuff, was as big a surprise to me as anybody,” Hoffman admitted.

Jeff Hoffman begins his Blue Jays journey after his weird offseason

After a standout 2024 season with the Philadelphia Phillies, where Hoffman posted a 2.17 ERA and saved 10 games in 68 appearances, the right-hander was one of the most coveted bullpen arms on the market. The Blue Jays seized the chance to sign Hoffman, who also expressed gratitude for Toronto’s persistence. “We always kind of felt like it was a really cool place that we could end up,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman’s career resurgence as a reliever came after years as a starter. Drafted ninth overall by the Blue Jays in 2014, Hoffman never played for Toronto before being traded to Colorado in the José Reyes-for-Troy Tulowitzki deal. Now, he returns as a key part of the Blue Jays’ bullpen, with general manager Ross Atkins expressing optimism about his potential impact.

“Jeff’s arsenal, strike throwing, and ability to miss bats against all types of hitters is elite and will undoubtedly make us better,” Atkins said. “Jeff will get an opportunity to close games for us.”

Despite questions raised during physicals, Hoffman remains confident in his health. “When the team docs got their hands on me… everything is normal for me and it’s as it would be midseason,” he assured.

For the Orioles and Braves, missing out on Hoffman has left questions about their bullpen depth, while the Blue Jays are betting on the reliever’s ability to build on his All-Star season. As Spring Training nears, Hoffman’s journey from health concerns to a critical role in Toronto’s bullpen adds intrigue to his story, and potentially, to the Blue Jays' playoff hopes.