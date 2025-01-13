Right-handed relief pitcher Jeff Hoffman is now a member of the Toronto Blue Jays, but he could have just as easily signed with the Atlanta Braves or Baltimore Orioles.

The only problem is the 2024 All-Star failed his physical with both teams.

Braves beat writer Mark Bowman reported on Monday that Hoffman had a deal in place with Atlanta before it ultimately fell through. Bowman did not say what the issue was with his physical, but Robert Murray of FanSided reported that his physical with the Orioles brought to light a shoulder issue. Baltimore reportedly planned to give Hoffman $40 million over three years.

Bowman added that the Braves had offered Hoffman a five-year deal worth between $45 million and $48 million. He would have had a chance to earn a spot in Atlanta's starting rotation on the front end of the deal before likely moving to the bullpen “down the road.”

Hoffman appeared in 68 games for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2024, all out of the bullpen. Over 66.1 innings pitched, he had a 2.17 ERA with a 33.6% strikeout rate and 6.0% walk rate. He has not started a game since the 2022 season when he pitched for the Cincinnati Reds.

The Blue Jays plan to use Jeff Hoffman out of the bullpen

The Blue Jays ultimately signed Hoffman for three years with $33 million guaranteed. He will also receive a $5 million signing bonus and can earn another $6 million in incentives, according to MLB Trade Rumors. The contract breakdown has him earning $6 million in 2025 before his salary increases to $11 million per year the following two years. The contract will take him through his age 34 season.

Hoffman has started 50 career games and has a 5.64 ERA in that time. He's found far more success out of the bullpen, and the Blue Jays plan to use him as a late-inning go-to arm. He could even establish himself as Toronto's closer after saving 10 games for the Phillies last year.

“We are excited to add Jeff to our bullpen,” Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said, according to Keegan Matheson of. MLB.com.”His arsenal, strike throwing, and ability to miss bats against all types of hitters is elite and will undoubtedly make us better. Jeff will get an opportunity to close games for us.”

This will be a reunion of sorts for Hoffman and the Blue Jays, though Hoffman never suited up for Toronto. The Blue Jays drafted him ninth overall in 2014 before sending him to Colorado the next year in the José Reyes-for-Troy Tulowitzki trade.