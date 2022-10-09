John Schneider, Blue Jays address embarrassing Mariners choke job

Even the Toronto Blue Jays couldn’t believe their collapse of epic proportions against the Seattle Mariners in Game 2 of their Wild Card series in the MLB playoffs.

Ahead 8-1 by the end of the fifth inning, the Blue Jays appeared to be on their way to extending the series to a do-or-die Game 3. They lost the opener 4-0, but things really did appear to be turning in their favor after gaining that massive lead.

In a wild turn of events, however, the Mariners used two massive rallies in the sixth and eighth innings to tie things up and eventually win 10-9. JP Crawford’s hit in the eighth inning was perhaps where the momentum swung in their favor, with the Blue Jays making a mistake when recovering the ball that allowed Seattle to tie things up.

All the Mariners needed was to score in the ninth inning to complete the comeback, which they did via Adam Frazier.

Jp Crawford is such a big impact any team could use his talent and i will stand on this. pic.twitter.com/WWd6r9nvAF — 💰Tre (@BeItre) October 8, 2022

Naturally after the contest, the Blue Jays were heartbroken. They didn’t hide their disappointment as they share their shock and pain of the opportunity that they just blew off.

“It’s going to take some time. Probably take a vacation or two,” interim manager John Schneider admitted of the Blue Jays’ defeat, per Rob Longley of Toronto Sun.

Right-hander Kevin Gausman had the same sentiments as his coach. Gausman and Vlad Guerrero Jr. were the last ones to leave the bullpen after the defeat, with their pain clear as day despite the gloomy atmosphere.

“Tough the way we lost. A lot of weird things happened,” Gausman said. “Heartbreaking loss. Tough to watch. You’re just watching and hoping.”

Meanwhile, Matt Chapman keeps a positive attitude despite the defeat. He wants the Blue Jays to learn from the defeat and the mistakes they made. And hopefully, they’ll be better when they get another opportunity in the MLB playoffs.

“Not everyone busts into the playoffs right away and runs the table. You learn from your losses and you learn how to take the next step forward,” Chapman shared.

A difficult summer certainly awaits the Blue Jays as they ended the season with more questions than answers. As Chapman said, though, they need to learn and move on.