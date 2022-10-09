MLB Twitter reacts to Mariners’ miraculous comeback win vs. Blue Jays

Midway through Game 2 of the Seattle Mariners’ MLB playoffs series with the Toronto Blue Jays, it looked the Wild Card series was heading to a do-or-die Game 3. However, it couldn’t be more wrong.

The Mariners staged an epic comeback to not only erase an 8-1 deficit after five innings, but they also took the win to move on to the ALDS. Naturally, the whole baseball world was in both awe and shock on the incredible display of grit and tenacity that Seattle showed.

THE SEATTLE MARINERS ARE GOING TO THE AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES!! AMERICA’S TEAM!!! — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) October 9, 2022

Happy for the Mariners. (My preseason pick to win the World Series nbd) — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 9, 2022

The best part about being a Mariners fan is we can be as extra as we want about all of this and no one can tell us s**t 😭😭😭😭 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 9, 2022

Jeff Pasan of ESPN said it best why the Mariners’ epic comeback victory is historic. They are out of the postseason for 20 years, and when they were trailing by seven runs, they didn’t falter and clawed their way back for the historic feat.

It is the second-biggest comeback in MLB playoffs history, and things couldn’t be better than that.

FINAL: Mariners 10, Blue Jays 9 Seattle, out of the postseason for 20 years, down 8-1 here, authors an improbable comeback, the second-biggest in MLB playoff history. Hey now. Hey now. Hey now. Mariners advance to face Houston. There will be playoff baseball at T-Mobile Park. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 9, 2022

After going down 8-1 after the fifth inning, the Mariners used a massive rally in the sixth and eighth innings to stun Toronto. Sure enough, the biggest turning point of the game was when JP Crawford hit the ball to center field with bases loaded for a game-tying double. Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette and center fielder George Springer made a massive error on the play, as they collided while attempting to get the ball.

The mistake allowed the Mariners to set up the winner, which Adam Frazier completed in the ninth.

It was undoubtedly an unforgettable performance from the Mariners, and it should only boost their confidence as they play the division series against the Houston Astros. Certainly after that amazing display, all eyes will be on Seattle as they look to pull off another upset.