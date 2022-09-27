The Toronto Blue Jays prevented New York Yankees star Aaron Judge from hitting his 61st home run of the season. And ace Kevin Gausman certainly hopes his team can keep it that way the rest of the series.

The Blue Jays pitcher spoke with the media following his team’s 3-2 win Monday night. He revealed his stance on potentially giving up the landmark 61st home run.

“I don’t want to be the answer to a trivia question,” Gausman said. Thankfully for the Blue Jays pitcher, he doesn’t have to worry about facing Judge this season. His next scheduled start of the season comes on October 2 against the Boston Red Sox, his last start of the season.

However, the Blue Jays still have two games left against the Yankees. And time is running out for Judge to hit that 61st home run.

New York Yankees legend Roger Maris set the American League home run record in 1961. He hit his 61st home run against the Red Sox on October 1, 1961.

Those around Judge are impressed at how he’s handled himself through it all. Despite the loss to the Blue Jays, the Yankees are still playing at a high level, and Judge has been a major part of it.

“We just went 6-0 on the homestand and (Judge) was right in the middle of all of it,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “The script will play out. It’s the drama of the sport. Things happen if and when they’re supposed to. You’re competing at the highest level. You can’t just push buttons. Bad things happen. I’m proud of how he’s handling it and continuing to be the central figure in us winning games.”