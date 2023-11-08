Toronto Blue Jays general manager raved about free agent hitter Joey Votto and what he would mean for the team.

The Toronto Blue Jays enter this offseason looking for multiple bats, and general manager Ross Atkins outwardly showed some interest in veteran free agent Joey Votto, who is not expected to return to the Cincinnati Reds next season.

“Incredible player, remarkable career,” Ross Atkins said, via Ben Nicholson-Smith of SportsNet. “They're just massive impact in the community if he were to be a Toronto Blue Jay. So definitely something that we would have to consider if that was something he wanted to pursue.”

Joey Votto is 40 and likely to land a one-year deal this offseason. It would make a lot of sense for Votto to sign with the Blue Jays, as he is from Canada and could fill the designated hitter role. Atkins continued to rave about him.

“Incredible repputation, really dynamic personality, really bright (person) that I know our team would embrace,” Atkins said, via Nicholson-Smith. “But I think that's the case for probably 15 teams.”

The Blue Jays reached the playoffs last season, but disappointingly lost to the Minnesota Twins in the wild card round. Toronto has been trying to become contenders over the last few years with their young core of players that includes Vlad Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and others.

The team has made the playoffs the last two seasons, but has not been able to win a playoff game, going 0-4 in four games over the last two years against the Seattle Mariners and Twins.

It will be worth monitoring whether or not Votto signs with the Blue Jays to be a veteran bat and leader for the team.