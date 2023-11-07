The Toronto Blue Jays have a lot of work to do in 2023 MLB Free Agency. They reportedly have interest in this veteran outfielder.

As MLB free agency starts rolling, the Toronto Blue Jays may have their eye on veteran outfielder Michael A. Taylor according to Jon Morosi. Taylor was a part of the Washington Nationals team that won the World Series in 2019. He later signed with the Kansas City Royals, winning his first Gold Glove award in 2021. Taylor last played for the Minnesota Twins in 2023.

With a couple of high-profile free agent outfielders, like Cody Bellinger, hitting the market, it looks like the Blue Jays are searching for more of a budget option. Still, Taylor could be a serviceable addition to the roster. He hit a career high 21 home runs with the Twins and has played at least 124 games in each of the last three seasons. Taylor's best offensive season was 2017 with the Nationals, when he hit .271 with 19 homers and 53 RBIs.

In the Nationals' 2019 title run, Taylor hit a home run in his first ever World Series at-bat. Surprisingly, he was the 39th player to achieve such a feat at the time. It was his only at-bat of the series.

The Blue Jays have built their roster out of veterans in pursuit of a championship, but that means they sign lots of short-term contracts and have lots of guys hitting free agency. Notably, OF Kevin Kiermaier and IF Matt Chapman are likely headed elsewhere this offseason. Kiermaier is such an excellent outfielder, it makes sense the Blue Jays want to replace his glove in center field.

In any case, the MLB offseason is long, and this one in particular looks like it should be an interesting one.