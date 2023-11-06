The Toronto Blue Jays have exercised their option on reliever Chad Green, and he has signed for two years and $21 million.

The MLB offseason is in full force and free agency is going to start kicking off with some big names being signed. The Toronto Blue Jays began by declining the option for Whit Merrifield, and now they have picked up an option for one of their key relievers Chad Green. The Blue Jays have signed Green to a two-year deal worth $21 million, per Mitch Bannon of SI.

Green returned from Tonny John surgery and appeared in 12 games for the Blue Jays in 2023, posting a 5.25 ERA and a 3-0 record. His beginning to his Blue Jays tenure was disastrous, as he gave up four runs on four hits (just one earned run) in 0.2 innings against the Colorado Rockies. After that, he settled in and gave up just six earned runs the rest of the way.

Before joining the Blue Jays, Green spent his entire time with the New York Yankees and put together an impressive 2021 campaign, posting a 10-7 record with a 3.12 ERA in 67 appearances.

With the MLB's unflattering reliever market this offseason except for a few big names, one of which is Josh Hader, it made a lot of sense for the team to exercise their option on Green and bring him back, especially for that price.

The Blue Jays made the playoffs this season before getting knocked out by the Minnesota Twins, but there is a lot of excitement for 2024 and it should be an interesting free-agency period.