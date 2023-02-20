Toronto Blue Jays’ manager John Schneider was out to lunch with his wife when he noticed a woman choking. What Schneider did next is sure to make the Blue Jays, and the entire MLB community proud.

Schneider approached the woman, who at this time couldn’t breathe. He applied the Heimlich maneuver, allowing her to breathe once again and thus saving her life, via Sportsnet’s Hazel Mae.

Schneider’s heroics caught the eye of Blue Jays fans on Twitter.

“Save of the year right there!” Em Fairley (@Em_Fairley) tweeted.

“John Schneider I salute you,” Marc-Andre Towner (@MarcAndreTowner) added.

“Bet she will be a Blue Jays fan for life!!! So wonderful!” Sheila Hutzul (@sheilahutzul) said.

Wow! Incredibly well done, Skip! pic.twitter.com/5wK9CYZh9l — Chatham-Kent IBL Baseball Club (@iblchathamkent) February 19, 2023

John Schneider became the Blue Jays’ interim manager midway through the 2022 season. He led Toronto to a 46-28 record and a spot in the postseason. Schneider was made the permanent manager in 2022.

Now entering his first full season as the Blue Jays’ skipper, Schneider will be working with one of the better rosters in the American League. Toronto traded for Dalton Varsho and added Brandon Belt and Kevin Keirmaier to an already impressive core. Having George Springer, Bo Bichette, Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Alejandro is Kirk is sure to scare any team.

On top of the offense, the Blue Jays have an impressive pitching staff as well. Alek Manoah and Kevin Gausman are a dangerous 1-2 punch while Jose Berriors and Chris Bassitt are better than most team’s third and fourth starters.

Still, whatever happens during Toronto’s upcoming season, Schneider is starting it off on the right foot. His ability to think quickly under pressure helped save a woman’s life.