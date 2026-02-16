Fresh off the Toronto Blue Jays' loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, there is some optimism in the air, despite the setback. As Spring Training is here, Guerrero explained his feelings about the new season, according to Blue Jays reporter Keegan Matheson.

“We acquired new players, great players. I think this is going to be more fun: I'm actually happier than last year. For whatever reason, I'm happier and feeling great. I have good feelings about this year,” Guerrero told Matheson through an interpreter.

Guerrero played well in the World Series and gave his team everything he had. Overall, he did well in the Fall Classic, batting .333 with two home runs, three RBIs, and seven runs. Guerro also had a slugging percentage of .600 and an on-base percentage of .474. Likewise, he drew eight walks and struck out just four times.

Despite the heartache suffered in the World Series, Guerrero has a valid reason to feel hopeful. Earlier in the offseason, the Blue Jays signed Dylan Cease to a multi-year contract. That was not the only move they made, as the Jays signed Tyler Rogers to bolster their bullpen. Although their pitching staff performed well against the Dodgers, the team still added some value.