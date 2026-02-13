Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider, who led the team to their first World Series appearance in over 30 years, has made his Olympic hockey allegiance clear. Speaking from Spring Training in Florida on Thursday, the 45-year-old confirmed he is cheering for Canada over the United States in the men's hockey tournament at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina.

“I want them [Canada] to win, not the U.S.,” Schneider said. “I said it, documented, I think Canada has the best hockey in the world, so I want Canada to win the Olympics.”

"I want Canada to win the Olympics." John Schneider is Canada down 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/9decvloBYM — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 12, 2026

Born in Princeton, N.J., Schneider has embraced life in Canada and even considers himself an “honorary Canadian.” Moreover, Hockey Canada presented him with a Team Canada jersey customized with his name.

Team Canada entered the Olympic tournament strongly, opening Group A play with an overwhelming 5-0 victory over Team Czechia on Thursday. The youngest scorer on the Canadian team, San Jose Sharks prospect Macklin Celebrini, gave Canada the lead with a goal just five seconds before the end of the first period, assisted by Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar. In the second period, Mark Stone and Bo Horvat extended Canada's lead to 3-0. The final two goals came in the third period. Nathan MacKinnon converted a power-play opportunity from a Connor McDavid assist, and Nick Suzuki added an insurance goal. Goaltender Jordan Binnington recorded 24 saves for the shutout.

Historically, Canada holds a significant advantage over the U.S. in men’s Olympic ice hockey, with 16 total medals, including 9 golds, compared with the U.S., which has won just 2 golds and is seeking its first Olympic hockey gold since 1980. The United States opened its preliminary round with a 5-1 win over Latvia.

Team Canada returns to the ice on Friday to face Switzerland, while Team USA will face Denmark on Saturday in their preliminary round matchup