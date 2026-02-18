When Anthony Santander signed with the Toronto Blue Jays this season, fans had high expectations. Coming off an All-Star season in 2024, the former Baltimore Orioles outfielder was supposed to bring extra firepower to the Blue Jays. The hope was that the Venezuelan hitter would be the catalyst for a deep playoff run.

Well, the Blue Jays did make it all the way to the World Series, but Santander wasn't a big factor in their success. The outfielder had a down year at the plate and was injured for most of the year, leading to questions about the star. It seemed like any questions about Santander's health were answered when he underwent shoulder surgery this offseason.

While talking to the media, Santander talked about why he underwent surgery, per Shi Davidi. After dealing with shoulder injuries all season long, the Blue Jays hitter said that his shoulder felt fine until he started hitting again. When a short rest failed to alleviate the pain, Santander decided to undergo an MRI. There, the true extent of Santander's injury was revealed, forcing the star to go under the knife.

Santander is eyeing a return later in the season. In the meantime, he hopes that his Blue Jays are able to continue winning to give him more time to heal and not force him back to action so soon.

Article Continues Below

“We'll see where we're at when we get there. If it doesn't work, obviously the other option is to wait until next year, but I hope it doesn't go that way.”

Santander only appeared in 54 games last season, and his short appearances were far from inspiring. He hit below .200 for the year, recording just 34 hits, six HRs, and 18 RBIs in that time frame. He was not present for the Blue Jays' World Series showdown against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Santander reiterated that he's trying his best to return to the Blue Jays.

“Unfortunately, things happen that are not in your control. I know some people think differently, but I know who I am. I know I’m trying my best to be on the field with my teammates.”