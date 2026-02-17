The Toronto Blue Jays have one goal in mind … not just to get back to the World Series, but to win the whole damn thing.

The Blue Jays were two outs away from winning the World Series last November, but the Los Angeles Dodgers had one of the biggest displays of clutch play ever to come back and win that game. This will haunt the Jays forever until they can win another World Series.

The 2026 roster is very deep. There is talent all over the field, and after recently trading for outfielder Jesus Sanchez, the Blue Jays have every position locked up for the season, with plenty of depth.

The lineup is loaded with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leading the way. The Blue Jays have replaced Bo Bichette at shortstop with Andres Gimenez, and signed Kazuma Okamoto in free agency from Japan to play third base. Addison Barger moves to right field alongside Dalton Varsho and likely Sanchez. George Springer will be the DH with Alejandro Kirk at catcher. Rising star hitter Ernie Clement, who will represent Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, will be the starting second baseman.

The starting rotation is deep as well after they added Dylan Cease in free agency from the San Diego Padres. Cease joins a rotation with Kevin Gausman, Trey Yesavage, Shane Bieber, Jose Berrios, and Cody Ponce. It seems that with Bieber currently injured and starting the season on the Injured List, the other five will be the set rotation. That could be the case; however, southpaw Eric Lauer deserves to be given a shot this spring to become a starter once again.

If Bieber were healthy, Cody Ponce, Jose Berrios, and Eric Lauer would all be competing for the 5th spot in the rotation. Those three will still compete amongst each other this spring and through the beginning of the season until Bieber comes back. Then, only one of them can remain unless the Jays want to use a 6-man rotation.

Let's break down why the 5th spot in the rotation will have a position battle that could shape up the entire 2026 season for Toronto.

Jose Berrios

Berrios is a talented pitcher who is also one of the streakiest starters in the league. You really do not know what you are going to get from him each and every start. He is consistent with the fact that he has started at least 30 games each season since 2021. However, he owns a career 4.08 ERA and has walked 50+ hitters in three straight seasons.

Berrios will be the No. 4 or No. 5 starter for the Jays this season with Bieber hurt; however, there is still a chance he loses his role if he does not pitch well this spring. Cody Ponce is an electric starter who is looking for a 2.0 version of himself in the league. Nothing is guaranteed right now.

Cody Ponce

Last season in the KBO, Ponce finished the season with a 1.89 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 17-1 record, and had 20 quality starts in 29 outings. He allowed just 10 home runs and struck out 252 hitters in 180.2 innings. The KBO is a very good league that has some quality hitters. Ponce was without a doubt the star of that season and won the 2025 MVP Award with the Hanwha Eagles.

Ponce is going to be a starter for the Blue Jays and is almost a lock to be in the rotation with Bieber injured. The hope for him is that when Bieber returns, Ponce can beat out Berrios for the final spot in the rotation, though a certain lefty can't be counted out.

Eric Lauer

Lauer is one of those pitchers every team in the league wants. He is a hybrid pitcher who can start and go 7.0 innings or be used as a long reliever whenever needed. Lauer has really picked it up in his career with the Milwaukee Brewers and Blue Jays. After pitching in the KBO in 2024, he signed with the Blue Jays and led the way for what Ponce has been able to accomplish.

Lauer was 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA last season. His WAR reached 2.2 for the highest of his career. His 3.9 K/BB and 1.11 WHIP were the highest of his career. If Lauer has a great spring, he could become the 5th starter as the Jays need a southpaw to be utilized.