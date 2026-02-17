The Toronto Blue Jays will look to complete their World Series journey in 2026 after coming so close yet finishing so far in 2025. However, their revenge tour will have to take place without Bo Bichette, who's now with the New York Mets after signing a three-year, $126 million deal with the team.

Bichette was out of action for the earlier part of the Blue Jays' playoff run before making his mark during the World Series. The star shortstop was the man who gave the Blue Jays the lead in Game 7 of the World Series, although that wasn't a lead that they could protect until the very end. And now, the Blue Jays are hoping that the addition of Kazuma Okamoto would help cover for the loss of Bichette.

Nevertheless, the Blue Jays still have their biggest star on the roster in Vladimir Guerrero Jr., which fills manager John Schneider with so much confidence.

“In my opinion, Vladdy's always been the guy in his whole time here. When he came up, it was him, Bo [Bichette], Cavan [Biggio], the sons of the big leaguers. When each guy kind of departs, it's cool that Vlad has been the one that's here, the one we're building around,” Schneider said, via Daniele Franceschi of Sportsnet.

“If anything, it probably allows Vlad to have a louder voice. I think it allows him to be more free.”

Does Bo Bichette's departure place added pressure on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to be "the guy" in Toronto?#BlueJays skipper John Schneider: "In my opinion, Vladdy's always been the guy… If anything, it probably allows Vlad to have a louder voice and be more free." pic.twitter.com/C7yAPxyYPh — Daniele Franceschi (@Daniele_Media) February 17, 2026

Blue Jays prepare for revenge tour

There was a moment in time when it looked as though the Blue Jays weren't going to pony up the necessary money to keep Guerrero for the long haul. They eventually did: signing him to a 14-year, $500 million contract that should make him a lifelong member of the franchise unless the relationship between the two sides deteriorates completely.

For now, what Guerrero and the Blue Jays will be setting their sights on is getting revenge, preferably on the Los Angeles Dodgers, after losing a golden chance to win the World Series title in 2025.