The Toronto Blue Jays came up just short in their quest to secure a World Series title. Entering the 2026 season, manager John Schneider is hoping to lead his team to even greater heights.

However, he knows that every year is different. Toronto cannot rest on their 2025 laurels. As they enter the 2026 campaign, the Blue Jays must prove they are serious contenders, via Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.

“The main message was we're not defending anything. We're not defending the AL East. We're not defending the American League,” Schneider said. “We're attacking 2026 like we did '25, or any year, really, when you're trying to win your division, trying to win the World Series. Bringing to light the things that made us really good last year and how we can continue build upon those with the people we have in the room.”

“Every year is a little bit different, but main focuses are being yourself,” He continued. “We know what you can do. The whole baseball world knows what you can do and how well you can do it…Expectations may be a little bit different. But we want to attack this year like any other year and not rest on what we achieved last year.”

Article Continues Below

Blue Jays manager John Schneider on the message in his address to players ahead of the first full-squad workout Monday: pic.twitter.com/RdxGebTK28 — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) February 16, 2026

The Blue Jays doubled down on their run to the World Series with an explosive free agency. Toronto bolstered their lineup by signing third baseman Kazuma Okamoto. Their rotation got a massive boost as well, adding Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce to the mix. New signee Tyler Rogers should play a big role in the bullpen.

But for all the talent the Blue Jays have procured, they have quite the act to follow. Toronto hadn't won the AL East since 2015 prior to last season. Their 94 wins were the fifth-most in team history while their World Series appearance was Toronto's first since 1993.

Still, 2026 brings new opportunities for the Blue Jays. Schneider is ready for this year's team to carve their own path.