The Blue Jays are signing Eduardo Escobar to a minor league deal.

What do the Toronto Blue Jays need to do to catch a break? The team seems to be stuck in some weird purgatory. On one hand, they've made the playoffs in nearly every single year. When they do make it in, though, they are always bounced out of the Wild Card round. It's frustrating, and the team needs to make some changes to change their fortunes.

One of their moves aimed at this goal is signing a veteran bat coming off one of his worst years. Eduardo Escobar, a former Angels and Mets infielder, was signed by the Blue Jays to a minor league deal, per Jon Heyman. This is a relatively low-risk move for Toronto that could pay dividends if all works out well.

Escobar was one of the pleasant surprises for the Mets a few years back. Back then, he was a great power hitter who was not afraid to swing the bat when he's on the plate. Last season, though, Escobar's play declined significantly. He slashed .226/.269/.344 between his two stints with the Mets and the Angels. The Blue Jays are hoping that Escobar captures the highs he once reached in New York.

The Blue Jays might have signed Escobar to a minor league deal, but the infielder might have a legitimate chance to play in the Majors for Toronto this season. With Whit Merrifield and Matt Chapman being free agents, there are possible openings on the roster for Escobar to crack the rotation.