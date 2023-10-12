For the second straight year, the Toronto Blue Jays were swept out of the postseason in the Wild Card round. Toronto president Mark Shapiro understands why Blue Jays fans are disappointed and is devising a plan to help the team endure a longer playoff run.

The Blue Jays snuck into the postseason as the No. 6 seed with their 89-73 record. However, they were quickly dispatched 2-0 by the Minnesota Twins, ending their run. As the Blue Jays plan for next season, Shapiro is looking to ensure a more successful outcome, via Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun.

“I understand the frustration, it's palpable for me and for the other leaders in the organization,” Shapiro said. “It's not acceptable for us to have fallen short of expectations.”

“When we fall short of expectations, the responsibility and accountability clearly lies with me,” Shapiro continued. “We've got work to do. It's going to be a painstaking process.”

Statistically, the Blue Jays were one of the best teams in the league. They ranked fourth in MLB baseball with a 3.78 ERA during the regular season. Furthermore, Toronto's offense ranked 14th in the league with 746 runs scored. Shapiro and company will certainly be looking for ways to improve the offense this season.

It has been clear that the Jays are playoff-ready over the past few seasons. However, they have been unable to get over the Wild Card hump. As he enters the offseason, Mark Shapiro seems determined to improve the roster and lead the Blue Jays to much greater heights.