Blue Jays strike gold in trade with Marlins for dominant reliever

The Toronto Blue Jays were in serious need of another top-end reliever ahead of Tuesday’s MLB Trade Deadline. With just hours to go before it hits, they’ve made a splash.

The Jays have acquired right-handers Anthony Bass and Zach Pop from the Miami Marlins in exchange for one of their top prospects, Jordan Groshans. Via Jeff Passan:

The Toronto Blue Jays are finalizing a deal with the Miami Marlins, sources tell ESPN. Shortstop Jordan Groshans is going to Miami. Zach Pop and others are going to Toronto. Pablo Lopez is not in the deal. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 2, 2022

The main player going back to Toronto, per source: right-handed reliever Anthony Bass, who's been dominant this season. The Blue Jays have been looking for help, and in Bass, they're getting a late-inning complement to Yimi Garcia, Adam Cimber and closer Jordan Romano. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 2, 2022

Pitching has been an issue for the Blue Jays this year, especially the bullpen. Getting two late-inning guys like Bass and Pop is huge. The Jays’ team ERA sits at 3.89 for 2022, but they definitely needed reinforcements.

Bass pitched for the Blue Jays back in 2020 and has been Miami’s best reliever. He has a 1.41 ERA in 45 appearances, striking out 45 and allowing only 10 free passes. As for Pop, he’s a Canadian-bred product who was drafted by Toronto in 2014 but elected to go to the University of Kentucky instead. He owns a 3.60 ERA in 20 innings.

Adding these two to a bullpen consisting of Adam Cimber, Yimi Garcia, and closer Jordan Romano should definitely give the Blue Jays more solidity late in games. Groshans was their No. 4 prospect and a top-100 prospect overall, but getting reinforcements is always going to come at a cost. This was it.

The Blue Jays are currently in second place in the AL East with a 57-45 record. That’s 12 games behind the New York Yankees. They’re the top dog in the Wild Card race, though, and begin a two-game set with the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday down in Florida.

Perhaps they’ll make another move before the deadline approaches.