Vladimir Guerrero Jr channels inner Ken Griffey Jr with savage Yankees shutdown

Vladimir Guerrero Jr is fully committed to the Toronto Blue Jays. He’s the franchise star and a key piece to their future as they look to finally end their playoff woes. And if Jays fans didn’t already love the slugger enough, they’ll cherish him even more now.

Speaking on a recent podcast in the Dominican Republic, Vladdy said he would rather die than ever sign with the Yankees, making it clear he loves playing there to strictly kill them. Via Hector Gomez:

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: "I like to play in New York, I like to kill the Yankees. I would never sign with the Yankees, not even dead." (via @ElDotolNastra) pic.twitter.com/3Fel4LWjIQ — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) November 5, 2022

Ken Griffey Jr was in a similar boat as Vladimir Guerrero Jr many years ago. As a youngster, his father played for the Yankees at one point and he was sitting in the dugout before a game, only for the security guards to tell Griffey he can’t be in there because he’s not a player. But, Graig Nettles’ son was at third base taking ground balls. From that point on, The Kid hated the Bronx Bombers and stated he’d rather retire than ever play for New York.

Back to Guerrero Jr. He’s always raked against the Bronx Bombers, going deep 13 times in his career for a .864 OPS in 65 games. The Dominican Republic native is a free agent after the 2025 season and has expressed a desire to sign a long-term deal with Toronto.

Whether he remains with the Blue Jays or not remains to be seen, but it’s clear Vladimir Guerrero Jr will not be heading to the Yankees..ever. Instead, he’ll keep terrorizing them when possible, and hopefully, Toronto can beat them out in the AL East in 2023.