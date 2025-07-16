It is undeniable that Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has become a must-see attraction everywhere she goes.

Amid her second year in the WNBA, her fans continue to grow in numbers—and they come in different shapes, sizes, backgrounds, and beliefs. Luckily for them, Clark has always been gracious with her supporters.

Prior to the Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, Clark signed autographs for her fans. A young girl, who couldn't believe that her idol was inches from her, blurted the perfect comment.

“You have too much aura, Caitlin!” shouted the young fan at the back.

"YOU HAVE TOO MUCH AURA, CAITLIN!" – A young Fever fan to Caitlin Clark 😅 (via @espn)pic.twitter.com/uSCo7d8mev — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 16, 2025

The 23-year-old Clark could only muster a smile and continued to sign other merchandise.

The reigning Rookie of the Year has repeatedly credited her fans for helping her get to where she is now. She has also said she adores young supporters, especially those who travel far to see her play.

Clark first blew up during her college days at Iowa, making her a nationwide sensation. The Hawkeyes gained fans from all over the country. Now, they've followed Clark to the WNBA.

“Thank you to the many people who have supported me as I’ve been able to live my childhood dream. I’m filled with gratitude as I reflect on this past year of my life. See you all in year two,” said the Indiana hotshot in October.

To further illustrate her popularity (and her aura), she was the top vote-getter for the upcoming All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sunday. The Fever are hosting the midseason classic for the first time.

After a magnificent rookie stint, the Fever guard has been hobbled by injuries this year. She has already missed nine games and remains under a minutes restriction.

Clark played all 40 games last season and led Indiana to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.