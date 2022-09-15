Vladimir Guerrero Jr. opens up on future in Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladaimir Guerrero Jr. has quickly become one of baseball’s brightest young stars.

Since Guerrero Jr. made his debut in 2019, he has been a force for this Blue Jays lineup. The 23-year-old has put together an accomplished resume in a short time.

Guerrero Jr., who is currently in the midst of his fourth season, has appeared in 486 career games. He has recorded 529 hits, 290 runs, 297 RBI, and 100 home runs in 2,080 plate appearances.

During the 2021 season, Guerrero Jr. led baseball in both runs and home runs. He recorded 123 runs and 48 home runs in 161 games.

In terms of accomplishments, Guerrero Jr. has begun to rack those up as well. He is a two-time All-Star, a Silver Slugger winner, and was the MVP of the All-Star game in 2021.

But even with these feats, Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays are yet to agree on a contract extension.

Before the start of the 2022 season, the two sides agreed to a one-year deal to avoid arbitration. Guerrero Jr. earned $7.9 million, which made him the 163rd highest-paid player heading into the season.

As the regular season begins to wind down, and the Blue Jays lock in on a playoff push, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has made it clear that this is where he wants to play in the future.

MLB Insider Héctor Gómez recently spoke with Guerrero Jr., regarding a potential contract extension. What the young slugger said should excite fans.

According to Gómez, Guerrero Jr. stated, “I’m open to signing a long term deal with the BlueJays. I feel really happy playing here. I hope something can be done about it this offseason.”

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on a possible contract extension: “Im open to signing a long term deal with the #BlueJays. I feel really happy playing here. I hope something can be done about it this offseason.”@z101digital @ZDeportes pic.twitter.com/ISJQt4Db9E — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) September 15, 2022

The Blue Jays have assembled one of the brightest teams in baseball. With a mic of veterans and young stars, they are built to win now and in the future. And with Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette as their foundational pieces, they could be on course to becoming one of the game’s best organizations.