Watch Blue Jays top prospect Gabriel Moreno hit a ball so hard it got stuck in the wall

After numerous top prospects got the call up to the big leagues, Gabriel Moreno is hoping the Toronto Blue Jays give him the nod again. MLB.com’s seventh-best prospect and Toronto’s best overall prospect has played with the Blue Jays but was not extremely productive. After being sent back to the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons, he continued raking and recorded a once-in-a-lifetime hit.

Moreno showed off his unreal hitting by smacking a ball into the wall. Not over it or off it, but into it. The fielder couldn’t even pull it out as Moreno got credited for a double on the insane hit.

Gabriel Moreno doubles INTO the wall! The top @BlueJays prospect rips one 111 mph off the bat for the @BuffaloBisons, and the ball finds a home in the padding. pic.twitter.com/f4FWcQN1kb — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 18, 2022

With the Bisons, the 22-year-old Moreno has a slash line of .301/.370/.398, 59 hits, 13 doubles and two home runs in 52 games. His hitting abilities make him a very valuable catcher, though he still has to prove himself in the majors.

In 18 games at the big leagues this season, Moreno is slashing .276/.300/.293 with 16 hits, seven strikeouts and two walks. He last played with Toronto on July 10. It seems like his time in MLB is over this season, though he is making the case to get called up yet again.

Moreno’s path to becoming a key player for the Blue Jays is tough given that Toronto has an All-Star catcher in Alejandro Kirk. However, they could alternate the catchers behind the plate and in the designated hitter spot. With other prospects the Blue Jays could promote clogging the lane, Gabriel Moreno has a tough path back to the majors. But if his power hitting becomes legit, Toronto will have no choice.