2 post-MLB trade deadline moves Blue Jays must make

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to secure a playoff spot. Although the division may be out of reach, the New York Yankees have displayed vulnerability as of late. So winning the AL East isn’t impossible for Toronto. However, they want to make sure they earn a Wild Card spot at the very least. But can the Blue Jays upgrade their roster despite the MLB trade deadline having already passed?

Here are 2-post MLB trade deadline moves the Blue Jays must make.

Claim/sign Ken Giles

Reliever Ken Giles was recently designated for assignment by the Seattle Mariners. He’d only pitched in 5 games during the season due to injury, and hasn’t had a full big league season since 2019. However, Giles is only 31-years old. This isn’t necessarily the end for the former star closer.

Ken Giles makes sense for the Blue Jays. He spent time in Toronto from 2018-2020. In 2019, Giles posted 23 saves to go along with a superb 1.87 ERA. Although he likely won’t produce at that level in 2022, Giles’ veteran presence would benefit Toronto if injuries don’t end up being an issue.

The Blue Jays could certainly use the pitching depth as they prepare for the stretch run. Offensively, they have been one of MLB’s best teams. However, they are mediocre at best on the mound. The Blue Jays are 17th in team ERA and 11th in WHIP. But they also are a lackluster 21st in batting average against and 24th in home runs surrendered.

Toronto should claim Giles off of waives. And if they end up not claiming him, they should attempt to sign him if he clears waivers and gets released from Seattle.

Ken Giles won’t make or break the Blue Jays 2022 campaign. But he would be a valuable addition for a bullpen that needs extra depth.

Call up prospect 1B/OF Spencer Horwitz

Spencer Horwitz is a 24-year old prospect in the Blue Jays farm system. He’s not a top prospect but does rank within the organization’s top 30 prospects. At 6’0 feet tall and 190 pounds, Horwitz offers a decent amount of power from the left side of the plate.

And given the struggles of Cavan Biggio this season, Horwitz would present the Blue Jays with a quality bench option. But this would be more than a move to benefit the 2022 Blue Jays. Horwitz is already 24 and has been excellent in the minor leagues. Toronto would be able to see if he profiles as a future major leaguer this season. It would be a trial experiment for the Blue Jays.

At 24-years old, he’s still fairly young. But he also is not a top prospect. So if the Blue Jays were to decide he won’t be apart of their future, they could trade him this offseason and still receive decent value.

And if Horwitz finds his footing in the big leagues this season, he could be a crucial contributor to the team down the stretch. According to MiLB.com, Horowitz is slashing .289/.397/.489 with an .886 OPS and 12 home runs between double-A and triple-A. So he’s shown the ability to succeed at the highest level of the minor leagues.

Toronto should give him a shot. And they could wait until September call-ups. But here in mid-August, Horowitz could provide the team with a spark sooner rather than later.

In similar fashion to Giles, Horowitz won’t make or break the Blue Jays season. But giving him an opportunity wouldn’t hurt matters.