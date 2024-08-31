ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Jose Berrios heads to the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays as they face the Minnesota Twins. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Twins prediction and pick.

Blue Jays-Twins Projected Starters

Jose Berrios vs. Zebby Matthews

Jose Berrios (13-9) with a 3.72 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP

Last Start: Berrios went 7.1 innings, giving up eight hits and a home run. He gave up three runs with two earned in a win over the Red Sox.

2024 Road Splits: Berrios is 4-7 on the road in 14 starts. He has a 4.67 ERA and a .259 opponent batting average.

Zebby Matthews (1-1) with a 3.00 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP

Last Start: In his last start, Matthews went five innings, giving up four hits and one home run. He would surrender just one run, but take the no-decision as the Twins lost to the Cardinals.

2024 Home Splits: Matthews is 1-0 at home in two starts with a 2.70 ERA and a .231 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Twins Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +122

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -144

Over: 9 (-112)

Under: 9 (-108)

How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Twins

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PMPT

TV: Sportsnet/BSNO

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays are tied for 19th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 18th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the way. He is hitting .324 this year with a .398 on-base percentage. Guerrero has 27 home runs, 88 RBIs, and 81 runs scored on the year. All of those marks lead the team. Daulton Varsho has also been solid. He is hitting .217 this year but with a .297 base percentage. He has 16 home runs and 54 RBIs. Varsho has also stolen ten bases and scored 67 times. George Springer rounds out the top bats of the year. Springer is hitting .217 this year with a .301 on-base percentage. He has 19 home runs and 55 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 14 bases and scored 66 times on the year.

Alejandro Kirk has been solid as of late. He is hitting just .200 with a .238 on-base percentage. Krik has a home run, and five RBIs while scoring one run. Addison Barger has also been solid this week. He is hitting .375 with two home runs, five RBIs and four runs scored. Rounding out the top bats on the week is Valdimir Guerrero Jr. He is hitting .500 with a home run, five RBIs, and five runs scored in the last week. The Blue Jays are hitting .236 in the last week with 28 runs scored in the last seven games.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Twins are eighth in the majors in runs scored while sitting seventh in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging. Ryan Jeffers has led the way this year. He is hitting .238 on the year with a .315 on-base percentage. Jeffers has 20 home runs and 59 RBIs while scoring 48 times. Meanwhile, Carlos Santana has been solid this year as well. He is hitting .239 on the year with a .329 on-base percentage. He has 18 home runs and 55 RBIs while scoring 50 times this year. Willi Castro rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting .255 with a .338 on-base percentage. He has 11 home runs with 51 RBIs while scoring 79 times.

Trevor Larnach has been solid in the last week. He is hitting .333 in the last week. He has two home runs, seven RBIs, and three runs scored. Matt Walner has been solid as well this week. He is hitting .381 in the last week with a .480 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and three RBIs while scoring four times in the last week. Willi Castro rounds out the best bats in the last week. He is hitting just .238 but is getting on base at a .360 rate. Castro has a home run, two RBIs, and six runs scored. The Twins are hitting .243 in the last week with 22 runs in six games.

Current Twins have 86 career at-bats against Jose Berrios. They have hit .221 against him. Carlos Santana is eight for 31 with a double, a triple, and a home run while driving in nine runs. Manuel Margot is 5-12 with three RBIs. Finally, Christian Vazquez is two for eight with a double and an RBI.

Final Blue Jays-Twins Prediction & Pick

Jose Berrios has been great as of late. In his last four starts, he has pitched 28.2 innings, giving up just five earned runs. Further, he is 4-0 in those four starts. The Blue Jays are scoring four runs per game as of late, while the Twins are just under. With the better pitcher on the mound for the Blue Jays, take them to win this one.

Final Blue Jays-Twins Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays ML (+122)