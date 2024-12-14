There's some major trade chatter to make your Saturday morning complete. Based on several reports, the St. Louis Blues are hammering out details on a trade with the Anaheim Ducks for veteran defenseman Cam Fowler, who has played his entire National Hockey League career with the Ducks up until now.

The trade news was first reported on X by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman; there were no available details on who else might be involved in the deal, and what the potential return would be.

But now, the full details of the trade have emerged. The Blues are acquiring Fowler from the Ducks along with a fourth-round draft selection for a second-round pick and a minor-league prospect; meanwhile, the Ducks are retaining 38.5% of Fowler's contract.

This is the second significant trade the Ducks have pulled off in as many weeks, as they've already acquired former New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba in exchange for Urho Vaakanainen and a fourth-round pick.

Earlier this season, the Ducks were rumored to be wanting to trade Fowler to a contending team. Anaheim is continuing to trudge through a difficult rebuilding process and doesn't appear to be any closer to a playoff spot.

Fowler has appeared in only 17 games this season, registering four assists along with a -7 rating.

Cam Fowler has played his entire NHL career with the Ducks

Fowler was taken by the Ducks with the 12th overall pick in the 2010 NHL Draft; he's appeared in 991 career NHL games, scoring 96 goals with 361 assists.

The Blues are in action on Saturday night against the Dallas Stars, while the Ducks visit the Columbus Blue Jackets.