The Anaheim Ducks are off to another miserable start in 2024-25, and a couple of longtime veterans could be getting a change of scenery before next March's trade deadline because of it. That includes Cam Fowler, who has been a heart and soul player for the team since being drafted 12th overall back in 2010.

Although Fowler has another year on his contract once this season expires, the veteran is in play in trade talks, according to The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta.

“You’ve got a lot of defencemen that are out there that have a little bit of term on their contract. He’s at $6.5 million. He’s got another year on his contract after this season. There was talk at the start of the season and in preseason about at least figuring out the different pathways the Ducks could take if they want to move him,” Pagnotta said recently on The Latest on TFP.

The hockey insider continued: “He wants to go to a contender, just like John Gibson. They’re kind of over this little rebuild situation that they’re in. But because of that extra year, that value is propped up a little bit. He’s not an expiring deal. This isn’t a rental situation. So those conversations will continue as the season progresses.”

Fowler currently owns a four-team trade list, but Pagnotta reports that he is open to expanding that list — especially if the move sends him to a Stanley Cup contender.

In 14 seasons with the Ducks, Fowler has played in just 62 playoff contests. He helped the club advance to two separate Western Conference Finals, one in 2014-15 and again in 2016-17. Anaheim was defeated in Game 7 by the eventual champion Chicago Blackhawks in 2015, and lost to the Nashville Predators in six games two years later.

Fowler probably deserves to be playing meaningful hockey at this stage in his career, especially as he's less than a month away from turning 33-years-old. And he isn't the only player who could be on the move out of California in 2024-25.

Ducks' struggles could lead to multiple veterans getting traded

Although there was some optimism that the Ducks would take a step forward in the rebuild this season, that hasn't been the case. Anaheim is 5-7-2 and tied for last place in the National Hockey League.

The young offensive talent is also struggling mightily, with the Ducks scoring the fewest goals of any NHL team at a miserable 2.21 goals per game. It doesn't look like things are going to turn around, as Lukas Dostal was lights out between the pipes for the first month of the year and it didn't lead to sustained success.

Dostal has come back down to earth recently, and even with Gibson back in the lineup, this is not looking like anything close to a playoff team. Because of that, a few other veterans on expiring deals could be on the move, including Frank Vatrano, Robby Fabbri and Brock McGinn, per Pagnotta.

“We’ll keep monitoring things in Anaheim. It doesn’t sound like anything is imminent from that perspective, but teams are certainly starting to do their due process,” he said.

“Fowler’s certainly on some teams’ radars, along with some of their perspective unrestricted free agents upfront. Frank Vatrano, Robby Fabbri and Brock McGinn, all three on expiring deals. Not the greatest of starts for them. So that might extend closer to the deadline.”

It'll be interesting to see when the dominoes start falling for the 2024-25 Ducks.