The tenure of former Stanley Cup-winning forward Brandon Saad with the St. Louis Blues is coming to a close.

According to multiple reports, he and the Blues have worked out a mutual contract termination that allows him to become an unrestricted free agent.

NHL Insider Chris Johnston noted that with the contract termination, Saad is leaving considerable money on the table, via X.

“Brandon Saad is sacrificing north of $5M in salary by agreeing to a mutual contract termination with the #stlblues. It gives him a fresh start as a free agent who is able to pursue other opportunities,” he wrote.

The Blues had previously placed Saad on waviers, but didn't find any takers for him. Saad will now be free to sign with any of the other 31 NHL clubs. In 43 games so far this season, Saad has scored only seven goals with nine assists.

Former Blues forward Brandon Saad is a two-time Stanley Cup winner

Originally selected by the Chicago Blackhawks with the 43rd overall selection in the 2011 NHL Draft, Saad would make his NHL debut with Chicago in the 2011-12 season by playing in two games. His first full NHL campaign came in the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season, as he appeared in all 46 regular season games and later helped the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup.

Eventually, he would help the Blackhawks win a second Stanley Cup in three years with a series win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. But owing to salary cap restraints, Saad's negotiation rights were traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets, with whom he signed a six-year, $36 million deal.

He played only two seasons with the Blue Jackets before being traded back to the Blackhawks for Artemi Panarin in what many consider to be one of the most lopsided trades in recent NHL history.

After three more years with the Blackhawks, he was traded to the Colorado Avalanche, where he spent one season before agreeing to a five-year, $22.5 million deal with the Blues in 2021.

In 906 career NHL games, Saad has scored 260 goals with 255 assists, while adding another 27 goals and 28 assists in 103 career postseason games.