The St. Louis Blues made a big trade with the Anaheim Ducks last month. The Blues traded for veteran defenseman Cam Fowler to improve the left side of their defense. Fowler's deal was certainly not the final move St. Louis had up their sleeves. And according to recent reports, Brandon Saad may be involved in whatever trade the team cooks up next.

Saad had a very successful 2023-24 campaign for the Blues. In fact, the veteran winger put up near-career-best offensive numbers for a St. Louis team that nearly made the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Saad finished with 26 goals and 42 points — with his 26 goals being the most he has scored since 2015-16 when he potted 31 for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Regression for Saad was always a possibility in 2024-25. Unfortunately, that has come to pass, and the regression bug hit hard. Saad currently has seven goals and 16 points in 38 games. This places him on a 14-goal, 32-point pace for the rest of the regular season.

All of this provides important context for why the Blues would like to move on from Saad. However, there are things the veteran winger brings to the table that could entice contending teams. His offensive track record is solid, even if he is experiencing a down season. Moreover, he has a ton of experience in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Brandon Saad could attract interest around the NHL Trade Deadline. And there may be a couple familiar teams in the mix for his services. Here are two early landing spots for the Blues forward as trade season begins to kick into gear head of March 7th.

The Blue Jackets could reunite with Blues' Brandon Saad

Brandon Saad began his career with the Chicago Blackhawks. However, he was traded by Chicago to the Columbus Blue Jackets ahead of the 2015-16 season. As mentioned, he had his best season statistically with the Blue Jackets. He played two seasons there before leaving the franchise. In 2024-25, he could return to the franchise to aid in their playoff push.

The Blue Jackets entered the 2024-25 season with few expectations, especially when it came to the postseason. But they weathered a brutal start to the regular season. Now, the Blue Jackets own the final Wild Card in the Eastern Conference. And they do not appear ready to slow down any time soon.

Of course, the Blue Jackets are not solidified in their playoff spot. In fact, Columbus faces fierce competition from some talented teams. The Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, and Pittsburgh Penguins are all right on their heels.

The Blue Jackets have the cap space needed to make a trade with the Blues work. They should have no issue taking his $4.5 million cap hit. His veteran presence could be crucial to the team's developing young stars. If the acquisition cost is low, Columbus could certainly make a move for their former winger.

A Blackhawks reunion is also on the table

As mentioned, Brandon Saad began his career with the Chicago Blackhawks. In fact, the Blues forward played two different stints in the Windy City. The Blue Jackets traded Saad back to Chicago in 2017 in a trade involving current New York Rangers star Artemi Panarin.

Overall, Saad has played a total of seven seasons with the Blackhawks. This accounts for exactly half of his NHL career. The 32-year-old scored 241 points across 428 games with Chicago in those seven seasons. More importantly, he won two Stanley Cups with the franchise in 2013 and 2015.

The days of contending for a Stanley Cup in Chicago are long gone at this point. However, the Blackhawks are trying to become more competitive on the ice. And they are looking to develop the next generation of stars to lead the team back to glory.

Saad is not a franchise icon by any means. But if any active player — besides Patrick Kane — knows what it means to win in Chicago, it's Saad. If he is willing to play mentor to Connor Bedard, the Blackhawks make sense as a trade fit.