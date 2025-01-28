The St. Louis Blues are shaking things up, following a disappointing loss to the Vancouver Canucks. The Blues are placing forward Brandon Saad on waivers, per Sports Net Canada. Saad had one more year on his contract.

Saad has 16 points in 43 games this season for St. Louis. He will be assigned to the AHL if he clears waivers.

“I talked to he and his representative. If he gets claimed, he'll be on a new team,” Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said, per TSN. “If not, he'll go down to play in Springfield. That will open up some space for different players that I'd like to see get in the lineup. So we'll see where it goes.”

Saad hadn't been producing of late, struggling through a slump. He posted his last point on January 9, in a win for the club against Anaheim.

“There's been a group that's been here for a while and things don't seem to be changing. Collectively you have to start chipping further and further up,” Armstrong added.

St. Louis is 23-24-4 on the year.

The Blues are looking for the right combination of guys

The Blues have been feeling the blues. St. Louis has lost three games in a row, and are languishing in the Western Conference. The club has lost 6 of their last 10 games.

The offense just isn't coming together for the Blues this season, which is part of the reason why Saad is on his way out. St. Louis has a goal differential this season of -12, forcing 142 goals while allowing 154.

Struggles continued for the club on Monday, as the Blues got whipped 5-2 by the Canucks. St. Louis allowed four goals by the end of the second period of the game.

The loss clearly frustrated the Blues coach.

“Not good enough in every area. Special teams, 5-on-5 play, D-zone, neutral zone, O-zone, coaching. We all weren’t good enough tonight. Not acceptable,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said about his team's performance, per NHL.com.

The decision by the Blues to place Saad on waivers clears up some cap space for the team. St. Louis could get more than $1 million in cap relief by sending him to the AHL, per TSN. Time will tell what happens to the forward, who has posted 515 career points. He had been the subject of trade rumors earlier this year.

St. Louis takes on the Colorado Avalanche Friday, with a chance to snap this losing streak.