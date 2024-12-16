Less than 24 hours after the St. Louis Blues made the Cam Fowler trade with the Anaheim Ducks, Fowler made his debut with St. Louis. It was a quick turnaround for the veteran defenseman. Normally, players take a day or two to get acclimated with their new team before debuting. Fowler, on the other hand, jumped right into the fire.

The new Blues defenseman was traded for a prospect defenseman and a second-round pick. On Saturday, he and the Blues took on the Dallas Stars. Fowler did not record a point in his debut. However, he did play over 22 minutes for his new team. In the end, though, the Stars took home a 2-1 win.

After the game, Fowler opened up about his debut with St. Louis. “Playing, that's our job at the end of the day. We show up and we go to work,” Fowler said in Dallas, via NHL.com. “I know it's been a crazy day, but at the end of the day, I'm most comfortable when I'm on the ice.”

Cam Fowler figures to play big role for Blues

Cam Fowler played his second game with the Blues on Sunday night. This one went a bit better for the team as a whole. Fowler played nearly 24 minutes against the New York Rangers despite not scoring a point. But the Blues held on to defeat the Rangers 3-2 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Fowler has already slotted into a major role in Jim Montgomery's lineup. And this is not entirely surprising, either. Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said after the trade with the Ducks that his new rearguard could play a significant role within the team upon arrival.

“He can play certainly in our top four, he’s played in the top four for a number of years,” Armstrong said of Fowler, via NHL.com. “We have two guys that we rely heavily on the right side with (Colton) Parayko and (Justin) Faulk. He can slide in to play with either of those guys, I think it’ll be who he’s comfortable with. (Fowler) can kill plays, he can defend, he’s an excellent skater. He’s just a good pro.”

After their win on Sunday night, the Blues are now 15-14-3 on the season. St. Louis is trying to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025 after missing the dance in 2024. Fowler figures to play a crucial role in any future success this team has following his arrival from the Ducks on Saturday.