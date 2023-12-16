Could the Chicago Blackhawks give Connor Bedard more to work with?

Connor Bedard has, predictably, been a major bright spot for the Chicago Blackhawks this season. The 2023 first overall pick started slow, to be fair. However, he has rebounded to lead the team in goals (12), assists (12), points (24), and average ice time among forwards (19:22). Beyond him, though, Chicago could certainly use some more help.

That's not to say they don't have promising performers. Forward Philipp Kurashev has impressed so far this season. Especially when paired with Bedard on the ice. Furthermore, rookie defensemen Kevin Korchinski and Alex Vlasic have provided impressively steady play in their first extended look in the NHL.

The Blackhawks have played teams tough, but it hasn't translated in wins. In fact, Chicago is the worst team in the NHL right now by points and points percentage. They are right back in contention for the first overall pick after winning the NHL Draft Lottery this past spring.

The Blackhawks are not going on some huge playoff run this season. However, they do have one thing going for them: salary cap space. They currently have around $14.7 million in cap space, according to CapFriendly. If things remain as is, Chicago will have over $43 million available at the trade deadline.

Chicago can weaponize their cap space to help others maneuver the trade market. They did this once by acquiring Anthony Beauvillier from the Vancouver Canucks. Don't be surprised if they make another move to that effect this season. With that in mind, here are three trade targets for the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2023-24 season.

Tanner Jeannot needs a new home

Hockey fans are likely already familiar with the Tanner Jeannot trade at this point. The Tampa Bay Lightning, as they have done in the past, traded a massive haul for a player they coveted. Tampa Bay parted with defenseman Cal Foote and five draft picks in order to get Jeannot from the Nashville Predators.

At the time, it seemed like an overpay, but there was upside with Jeannot. The former Moose Jaw Warriors star was one year removed from a 24-goal, 41-point performance in his first full NHL season. Tampa hoped that joining a star-studded playoff contender could help him recapture that form.

However, it hasn't happened. Jeannot scored one goal and four point down the stretch last year. Furthermore, he failed to score a point in three playoff games. This year, he has six goals and is on pace for less than 30 points for the season.

Jeannot makes $2.6 million this year and next. On July 1, 2024, a modified no-trade clause will kick in. The Lightning could certainly move him before that clause comes into play. And the Blackhawks may be interested to see if the 26-year-old can figure things out on a team free from the pressure of playoff contention.

Radek Faska is a veteran option

The Dallas Stars are holding onto a playoff spot, but they are a team that could use some help. Problem is, they dont' have a ton of cap space. They have less than $1 million available now, and are projected to have around $2 million around the deadline in March. Dallas needs to clear space to make some moves, and there are a few avenues they could go down.

Ideally, Dallas would move forward Mason Marchment. However, the Blackhawks may not be willing to take on that contract. A more stomachable contract is that of former first-round pick Radek Faska.

The 29-year-old is signed through this season and next with a modified no-trade clause. He is not having the greatest season, having just four points in 23 games. However, he has shown he can chip in 20-30 points in a bottom-six role. And he has experience with two deep runs in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Faska can block a trade to five teams, so that may come into play here. That said, Faska may be able to find his game a bit more in a new setting. And his experience could certainly help the younger Blackhawks as they begin taking on larger and larger roles in Chicago.

Blackhawks, Canucks could talk Andrei Kuzmenko

The Blackhawks already have an established line of communication with the Vancouver Canucks. That could come into play down the line as trade activity ramps up around the league. Hey, these teams could link up again sooner rather than later regarding forward Andrei Kuzmenko.

The 27-year-old Russian is struggling this season. He fell just short of the 40-goal mark in 2022-23, but he is now on pace to fall short of 20 goals this year. The Canucks have reduced his ice time and even demoted Kuzmenko to the fourth line at one point.

Vancouver is a good team this season. They look like a legitimate playoff contender and certainly could try to bolster their roster at the NHL trade deadline. However, they need to clear cap space. Kuzmenko makes $5.5 million this year and next, making him a prime trade candidate.

Like Faska, Kuzmenko owns a modified no-trade clause. If Chicago can work something out, the 27-year-old could provide an immediate boost to their offense. And he may be able to recapture his goal-scoring form playing next to Connor Bedard.