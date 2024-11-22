Jordan Binnington matched the St. Louis Blues' franchise record for career wins in their 3-2 shootout triumph over the San Jose Sharks at Enterprise Center on Thursday. Binnington recorded 22 saves and denied all three shootout attempts, securing his 151st victory tying Mike Liut for the team record.

Jordan Binnington tying Mike Liut for the Blues' franchise record in wins

Expand Tweet

“I'm proud of this for so many different reasons. I'm proud to be a Blue and play hard for this city,” said Binnington.

With his 151st win in his 296th game, Blues goalie Jordan Binnington has tied Mike Liut's franchise record for victories. Interestingly, Liut, who also serves as Binnington's agent, now shares a place alongside him in Blues history.

“It's funny. He's been giving it to me to get this thing going before you kill the buzz,” Binnington said when talking about Liut. “I'm happy I'm up there with him and I'm proud to be up there. It's a big night for me.”

“We were very strong tonight all the way through the game. I think we played a great team game. It's tough only getting two goals, I think we deserved a couple more, but we fought hard until the end. It's nice to win in kind of dramatic fashion like that on home ice. I think just get some momentum before this road trip,” Binnington addressed the media via The Hockey News’ Lou Korac

Nathan Walker and Jordan Kyrou found the back of the net for the Blues (9-11-1), who entered the game having won just once in their last seven outings (1-5-1). Jake Neighbours secured the victory with the only goal of the shootout.

The Blues escaping the Sharks with a Binnington save

The Blues struck early, scoring just 11 seconds into the game after a misplayed clearing attempt by the Sharks' goalie along the boards. Radek Faksa seized the opportunity, collecting the puck and feeding it to Nathan Walker, who slammed it home with one swift shot for his third goal of the season. At 11 seconds, it marks the quickest goal recorded in the NHL this season.

With 8:13 remaining in the period, Robert Thomas fed the puck to Pierre-Olivier Joseph, who charged into the Sharks' zone. Joseph delivered a pinpoint pass into the crease, where Jordan Kyrou managed to redirect it through the goaltender's legs despite heavy defensive pressure. The goal, coming on the Blues' 18th shot, gave them a 2-1 lead. By the end of the second period, the Blues held their advantage and led in shots, 21-13.

Alex Wennberg scored two goals, with Mikael Granlund and Macklin Celebrini providing two assists each for the Sharks (6-11-5). Following a 5-2 defeat to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday, San Jose has secured only one win in its last six outings (1-2-3).

Yaroslav Askarov, making his first appearance for the Sharks since being traded from the Nashville Predators on August 23, recorded 29 saves in the loss.

Celebrini gave the Sharks a chance to equalize when he lunged to poke-check the puck away from Robert Thomas, preventing him from scoring into the empty net with 2:22 left in the third period.

Neighbours converted on St. Louis' third shootout attempt, switching from his backhand to forehand before firing the puck past Askarov's glove. Binnington then sealed the win by stopping William Eklund's attempt.

The Blues ended a four-game home losing streak, with Binnington earning his 151st victory in his 295th game for the team, reaching the milestone 56 games faster than Liut. However, St. Louis has been outscored 14-2 in the third period over their past seven games.