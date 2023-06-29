The number ten pick of the 2023 NHL Draft was historic for the St. Louis Blues. Doug Armstrong strengthened the core of David Backes and Alexander Steen as the team picked Dalibor Dvorsky.

The forward from Slovakia was the tenth pick of the first round and landed with the Blues. A lot of fans are questioning this decision as Doug Armstrong's squad heavily lacks players on the blue line or even the center position. However, picking Dalibor Dvorsky is still historic for the Blues. He became their highest pick in the NHL Draft since 2008, per Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Dispatch.

Their last pick at such a high position was Alex Pietrangelo. The fourth-overall pick of the 2008 NHL Draft went on to win a Stanley Cup with the Blues. He also just recently played as a defenceman for the Vegas Golden Knights which earned him his second trophy.

The 6-foot-1 Slovakian also became the first forward St. Louis took in the top 10 since Rod Brind'Amour in 1988.

Dalibor Dvorsky aims to do the same but expectations for him are quite high. He outlined what his plans are to enter St. Louis and how he can contribute at a high level despite being a rookie.

“They’re getting a really good offensive player with a good shot, hockey IQ, a two-way guy. I just want to win every single game. That’s what I’m going to try to do,” the Slovakian top 10 pick said.

His confidence is unmatched but his performance on the ice should be the basis for which he is judged. Will Dalibor Dvorsky live up to the trail of history set before him after the 2023 NHL Draft?