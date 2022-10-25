St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich has missed each of the team’s last three games after picking up an injury in the season-opener against the Blue Jackets. With a matchup against the Edmonton Oilers looming on Wednesday night, the Blues announced that Buchnevich had been placed on injured reserve, meaning the team likely doesn’t expect him to be ready to suit up again any time soon.

Buchnevich featured in the Blues’ season-opener against the Blue Jackets, which St. Louis won 5-2. Among Blues forwards, Buchnevich’s 18:50 on the ice was second to only Robert Thomas. He skated 24 shifts in the game, scored a goal and added an assist, and attempted four shots on target.

The nature of Buchnevich’s injury remains undisclosed, and the team has not provided a timetable for when they expect him to be ready to return. Moving him to injured reserve, but not LTIR, indicates that the Blues hope he’ll be back before long.

In the meantime, St. Louis has filled his vacant roster spot by signing center Tyler Pitlick on a one-year deal. Pitlick spent time with the Canadiens and Flames last year, registering five points in 39 games. The eight-year veteran has 89 points in 325 career games.

The Blues are off to a strong start to the year, but not having Buchnevich available for the foreseeable future could make things more difficult in the offensive zone.

Last season Pavel Buchnevich registered a career-high 76 points (30 goals, 46 assists) across 73 games in what was a breakout season for the Blues forward. Prior to 2021-22, Buchnevich had never cracked 50 points in a single campaign.